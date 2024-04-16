All ‘Zom 100’ English Dub Voice Actors

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was released in July 2023 to great success with critics and viewers worldwide applauding the series. Now, fans are getting an English Dub.

One of the more recent anime on the block has caused a little bit of a stir as it paints a scathing look at capitalism, and how the only cure might be—a zombie apocalypse. Adapted from the manga of the same name, Zom 100 follows the life of the burnt out, barely alive Akira Tendo, who has discovered that his dream job in Tokyo is actually a living nightmare. Drained of all his energy, exploited by his company, with no life outside of work, Akira is a living zombie, but when the real zombies arrive, Akira gets a new outlook on life and decides to make the most out of the apocalypse by creating a 100-point bucket list.

The show first aired in July 2023, but at that time, there were only subs and no dubs. The popularity of the show meant that dubs weren’t too far behind though and fans of dubs had their patience rewarded a month later when Viz Media and Bang Zoom! Entertainment produced English dubs of the show from August 13, 2023. Let’s take a look at the English-speaking actors who are bringing the cast of Zom 100 to life … excuse the pun.

Akira Tendo – Zeno Robinson

The protagonist of the show, Akira Tendo is voiced by Zeno Robinson. Akira is a classic case of an overworked, abused salaryman (Japanese term for an office worker who works just for a salary). After three years of soul crushing work, the zombie apocalypse finally sets him free. Robinson’s credentials in the world of dubbing are impressive and include roles in some of the biggest anime of the last decade, including Zenon Zogratis in Black Clover, Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Hawks/Keigo Takami in My Hero Academia.

Kenichirō “Kenchō” Ryūzaki – Xander Mobus

A friend from Akira’s time playing rugby, Kenchō was also stuck in the corporate world, though not quite as downtrodden as Akira. The pair reunite in the zombie apocalypse to face the end of the world together and hopefully cross off as many bucket list items as possible before they become zombie food. Kenchō is voiced by Xander Mobs, whose most famous role, or roles, came in the form of Aoi Todo and Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen. That’s right! He plays both boistrous Todo and extremely quiet Inumaki in the hit series! Other roles include Juzo Shima in Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga and Yahaba in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Shizuka Mikazuki – Abby Trott

Just like Akira, Shizuka is a fellow apocalypse survivor, one with more street smarts than Akira, though in the apocalypse, even the smartest can meet a gruesome fate. She isn’t all that impressed with Akira upon meeting, but there is a spark there that could potentially be fanned into a romance; they just have to stay alive long enough to see if anything will happen. She is voiced by Abby Trott, a voice actress you may have heard in such roles as Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Machi Komacine in Hunter × Hunter, and Aya in the dub of the Oscar nominated animation Suzume.

Beatrix Amerhauser – Laura Post

It’s tough moving to another country (this I know firsthand), even tougher when you are stuck there during a zombie apocalypse (this I do not know … thank god). That’s exactly what happened to German exchange student and Japan enthusiast Beatrix Amerhauser, who teamed up with Akira to still try to get the most from her trip to Japan. Beatrix is dubbed by Laura Post, who has voiced characters in notable anime such as Blizzard from Hell/Fubuki in One Punch Man, Mai Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Diana Cavendish in Little Witch Academia.

These four make up the core cast of Zom 100, but there are, of course, plenty of other voices to be heard throughout the series, though many of them are not long-lasting given the circumstances they find themselves in. Here are the additional voice actors in the series:

Allegra Clark – Reika

Amber Lee Connors – Ayumi

Anjali Kunapaneni – Roo, Young Akira

Barbara Goodson – Tome

Bill Millsap – Shigenobu Kurasugi

Bill Rogers – Naoki Atenbō

Bryce Papenbrook – Kanta Higurashi

Christopher Smith – Client

Emi Lo – Kurumi

G.K. Bowes – Sakura

Henry Mason – Yuu

Jake Eberle – Taisho

Jamieson Price – Gonzō Kosugi

Jarred Kjack – Takahashi

Jennifer Sun Bell – Sumire Kosaka

Jenny Yokobori – Nagisa

Jill Remez – Akiko Tendō

Joe J. Thomas – Shizuka’s Father

Kaiji Tang – John

Kate Clarke – Touko Kanbayashi

Keith Silverstein – Mikio Kosaka, Owner

Lauren Landa – Saori Ohtori

Lisa Reimold – Anju

Lizzie Freeman – Kumiko

Michael Sorich – CEO

Michelle Marie – Maki

Richard Epcar – Masaru Kumano

Rick Zeffirelli – Teruo Tendō

Stephen Fu – Shou

Steve Kramer – Old Man Hiko

Xanthe Huynh – Yukari

You can watch Zom 100 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu now fully dubbed. The journey is still not over for Akira and his chums, so we are all hoping for a second season to be announced soon!

