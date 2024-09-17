‘The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity’ is our most anticipated romance anime of 2025!

There’s an Avril Lavigne song that would describe The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity. If you guessed “Sk8er Boi,” that’s pretty much the premise of this upcoming series.

He was a punk, she did ballet—what more can I say? Rintaro Tsumugi goes to Chidori High School. Let’s just say that students who go there aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed. Beside Chidori High School is the prestigious Kikyo Private Academy. These schools are in the same block, but their reputations are miles apart.

The only reason he meet Kaoruko, a girl from Kikyo Private Academy, was because she goes to his family bakery. You’d expect that Kaoruko would be prejudiced against Rintaro, but it’s the opposite. Kaoruko wants to know him better and, unlike many others, doesn’t judge Rintaro based on his looks. They make an unlikely pair at first glance, but you’ll know they’re perfect for each other after you read the first chapter of the manga.

CloverWorks worked overtime on this trailer

It’s a wholesome series that everyone is excited over, and many are excited that CloverWorks will be in charge of the animation. Despite the anticipation, The Fragrant Flower that Blooms With Dignity has yet to announce a release date.

Even if you’re tired of romance, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity delves into relatable teenage angst. If you’ve read the manga, you’ll know that Rintaro is highly insecure and talks down to himself. He can’t open up to his friends in the first few chapters, even if they’re supportive and kind to him.

Rintaro has been misjudged as a “scary” and violent person for years, and he’s begun to accept the image people imposed on him. Kaoruko, who comes from a different school, believes otherwise. It’s his friendship with Kaoruko that slowly brings him out of his negative self-talk. She has faith in him, and he starts to put more effort into his studies. Sometimes, all you need is one person to save you from yourself.

