All ‘X-Men 97’ Episode Titles, Explained

Enjoying X-Men ’97 on Disney+ with all its twists and turns? One of the best things about it is that you don’t even need to have watched what came before to follow along–though there are references in the X-Men ’97 episode titles that may escape the more casual fans.

Recommended Videos

Follow along for a brief guide to what, or who, each episode is named after. Most of the X-Men ’97 episode titles are quotes from various members of the X-Men, either from comic runs or the animated series itself. Others are original/references to things that happen in the episodes, and some are names taken directly from comic book storylines, just like the animated series did back in the day.

Episode 1, “To Me, My X-Men”

The first episode of the new season/series is titled after a semi-famous X-Men catchphrase, most often attributed to Professor Charles Xavier. It’s from Marvel comics, not the animated series—until now, that is. It started with Professor X saying “and now, return to me, my X-Men” in the first issue of the comic and became the snappier rallying cry many years later. Charles is not the only one who says it in the comics, however, and since he’s dead at the beginning of X-Men ’97, you’ll hear other characters uttering the phrase.

Episode 2, “Mutant Liberation Begins”

While the second episode does not specifically involve the MLF, or Mutant Liberation Front, from Marvel comics, the concept of mutant liberation and mutant rights is almost always present in X-Men stories. And the phrase “mutant liberation begins” is a Magneto quote from earlier seasons of the ’90s animated series.

Episode 3: “Fire Made Flesh”

The third episode’s title quotes the animated series’ take on the Dark Phoenix Saga that has been adapted in two different films now (and, for true heads, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 6) for the reintroduction of Jean Grey’s clone a.k.a. Madelyne Prior.

Episode 4: “Motendo/Lifedeath – Part 1”

In the fourth episode, Jubilee’s video game arc “Motendo” is a portmanteau of Nintendo and the villain Mojo. That’s simple enough. “Lifedeath,” on the other hand, is the name of a comic book arc all about Storm and Forge. Their relationship is front and center in this episode, and it gets dramatic.

Episode 5: “Remember It”

Another catchphrase! This is something that Gambit loves to say after telling folks his name. I won’t spoil what does or does not happen with Gambit in this episode, but while the story is not 100 percent about Gambit, trust me, the title is fitting.

Episode 6: Lifedeath – Part 2

Presumably, this will be a continuation of Storm’s story in Episode 4, especially as she doesn’t show up in the barn burner that was Episode 5. More please!

Episode 7: “Bright Eyes”

The title for the sort-of penultimate episode is, you guessed it, somewhat of a catchphrase: “Remember me, bright eyes?” Who does this one belong to? Why it’s Rogue, sugar! She says it to Cable in X-Men: The Animated Series season 2, episode 8, “Time Fugitives, Part II,” for example.

Episode 8-10: “Tolerance Is Extinction”

The final, three-part (!) arc of the season seems like a quote, but … twist! It isn’t! At least, it isn’t yet. “Tolerance is extinction” does seem like something Magneto would say. Reddit user cbekel3618 pointed out that it feels spiritually similar to slogans like “silence is violence.” Is being “tolerated” enough when it comes to civil rights? Those are the kinds of questions that X-Men stories love to dig into! It could also go even darker, and be something a villainous non-mutant claims will happen to humans if mutants are tolerated. Eek!

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more