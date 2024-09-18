Sylvester Stallone’s show is winging it with no showrunner in place for season 2

Headlined by Sylvester Stallone and conceived by Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King is currently one of Paramount+’s most popular offerings, with fans currently engrossed in its second season.

Season 2 premiered last Sunday at midnight and the first episode, “Back in the Saddle,” picked up where the first season left off. New episodes of the sophomore season will drop every Sunday until November 17th, which has been reserved for the season finale. Here are the dates for when the upcoming episodes will be released on Paramount+:

Season 2, episode 2: Sunday, Sept. 22

Season 2, episode 3: Sunday, Sept. 29

Season 2, episode 4: Sunday, Oct. 6

Season 2, episode 5: Sunday, Oct. 13

Season 2, episode 6: Sunday, Oct. 20

Season 2, episode 7: Sunday, Oct. 27

Season 2, episode 8: Sunday, Nov. 3

Season 2, episode 9: Sunday, Nov. 10

Season 2, episode 10: Sunday, Nov. 17

All episodes drop at 12 AM PT/3 AM PT.

Dwight (Stallone) and his crew will have to square up against new troubles in the second season, with new forces rising in Tulsa. Their main threat remains the Kansas City mob, and as they are dealing with the mafia, they realize that there is an equally menacing opponent in the form of a local businessman adamant about seizing power. Amid these problems, Dwight has to juggle between his past that he left behind in New York and his family and friends in Tulsa, whom he has to keep safe from external powers.

The local businessman is being played by Neal McDonough, who joined the cast in May 2024. Frank Grillo’s Bill Bevilaqua of the Bevilaqua family plays the role of the primary antagonist. Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany appear in supporting roles.

The crime-drama does appear to be light on the storylines and character development, and Stallone has been accused of creating a “toxic” environment and cruelly mocking background actors on the show’s set. Nevertheless, Tulsa King has reportedly provided a ratings boost to Paramount+ and a steady increase in subscriber numbers.

The second season of the series doesn’t have a showrunner after it was confirmed that Terence Winter was demoted to the head writer position after reported differences with Sheridan. Craig Zisk has performed that role for season 2, albeit not in the conventional sense, overseeing the day-to-day as a director and executive producer.

