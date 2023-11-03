A Guide to All ‘The Boys’ Cameos in ‘Gen V’

As a spinoff of The Boys, Gen V holds several connections to the original series. Given that they’re set in the same world, it was only a matter of time before some familiar faces showed up at Godolkin University.

Instead of focusing on a team of people trying to take down superheroes, Gen V tells a story from the eyes of young supes. These kids know that they were injected with Compound V and are trying to do their best with the messed-up hand they were dealt. Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) are trying to unlock a mystery at Godolkin University, an exclusive college for supes. Instead of finding answers, they have a lot more questions when they discover a troubled powerful kid, Sam (Asa Germann) in a secret lab called The Woods. Making matters worse, their friend Cate (Maddie Phillips) turns out to be on the wrong side of things.

There are a bunch of new faces and new powers to enjoy, but we still have our friends from The Boys coming by to hang out. Here’s our guide to all the cameos from The Boys in Gen V.

A-Train

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) pops up in the first episode of Gen V, when he first joins The Seven. He made history as the first African American to join the elite superhero team.

Madelyn Stillwell

In the same news segment that features A-Train, Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) also appears since she was managing the heroes at that time. For a character who died in the first season, Madelyn has retained a surprisingly consistent presence in the series.

The Deep

After Professor Richard “Brink” Brinkerhoff’s death, people proclaimed how much Brink had meant to them. One of those memorial messages was from The Deep, who says Brink helped him a lot when he attended Godolin. The Deep later appears in puppet form alongside Jason Ritter during one of Sam’s hallucinations. Those puppet gills are something to see.

Love Sausage

In episode 3, a flashback takes some of the young supes to Sage Grove. Yes, the same Sage Grove hospital that the Boys take down later in the timeline. There is a quick moment where you can see Love Sausage. Well, part of Love Sausage.

Ashley Barrett

As Vought’s CEO, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) is involved in everything. Much like in The Boys, Ashley spends most of her time in Gen V cleaning up (or causing) complicated superhero messes. This includes what is going on with the baby supes at Godolkin University.

Adam Bourke

We first saw Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) when he directed Dawn of the Seven in The Boys. Now he’s teaching an acting class at God U. Yes, he has experience directing superheroes, but is he any good at it?

Soldier Boy

The Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) cameo in Gen V comes out of nowhere. Marie, Jordan, and Andre go into Cate’s mind, where they encounter Soldier Boy—Cate’s first crush and imaginary friend. He’s helpful, but also his overly gross Soldier Boy self.

Victoria Neuman

Politician and secret supe Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) holds a town hall at God U. She reveals to Marie that she has powers and spent her childhood at the same facility as Marie. But that’s not the only thing they have in common. Marie’s blood powers are exactly the same as Victoria’s, who we know likes to blow up people’s heads.

Grace Mallory

When Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) wants to get something out to destroy the supes, she calls Grace Mallory (Laila Robins). The former deputy director of the CIA is known in some circles for her connection to the Boys. She also tried to keep Homelander’s son free of his influence. However, even Mallory is appalled by Shetty’s proposal.

Homelander

The big bad himself, Homelander (Antony Starr), comes to God U in the season finale. During Cate’s hostile takeover, Homelander appears and terrifies everyone there. Since he’s already taken out one human without much consequence, who knows what he’ll do next.

Billy Butcher

The Boys is Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and Gen V wouldn’t be complete without him. During the credits of the final episode, Billy busts into The Woods with an unhinged smile on his face.

