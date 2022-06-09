While I don’t share sequels, prequels, and companion novels in The Mary Sue Bookclub, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ongoing series we are excited for. It’s just that TMS Bookclub is designed so that anyone can just jump in, while sequels and so forth aren’t really the best entry point. So, like earlier this year, I’ve put together another list of already established series we’re excited about and/or you’re probably excited about. This time, it’s all summer 2022 books, from earlier this month through September.

Books mentioned on the first list but were delayed won’t be included. For example, Amari and the Great Game, by B.B. Alston, was slated to release in late May but was pushed back to August. To avoid this, I’ve also only included book releasing (or released) from June to September 2022. I’m hoping, if the release date is sooner, it’s less likely to be pushed back.

June

(Harperteen)

The Empress Crowed in Red by Ciannon Smart — The end of the Witches duology ended June 7. This book follows up Witches Steeped in Gold.

For The Wolf by Hannah Whitten — The sequel to Whitten’s For The Throne released June 9. The tagline for this Wilderwood series is, “The first daughter is for the Throne. The second daughter is for the Wolf.”

This Wicked Fate by Kalynn Bayron — June 21, the sequel to The Poison Heart releases.

Speaking Bones by Ken Liu — June 21, the fourth novel in The Dandelion Dynasty releases. This is a TMS fave.

Godslayers by Zoe Hana Mikuta — June 28, the second novel in the Gearbreakers series releases.

July

(Del Rey Books)

Lore Olympus Vol 2. by Rachel Smythe — July 5, the next volume in one of the most popular webcomics in years comes out in book form.

A Prayer for the Crown-shy by Becky Chambers — July 12, the sequel to A Psalm for the Wild-Built and book two of the Monk and Robot series releases.

Beast of Ruin by Ayana Gray — July 26, the second book in the trilogy and the first book that begins with the new covers releases.

August

(Sourcebooks Casablanca)

Husband Material by Alexis Hall — August 2, the story continues for Luc and Oliver in book two of the Material Universe.

Blood Like Fate by Liselle Sambury — August 9, the second book in the Blood Like Magic series comes out. This one was one of the most under-appreciated books of 2021, so don’t wait to pick up this series.

The Oleander Sword by Tasha Suri — August 16, book two of the Burning Kingdoms releases. This comes after The Jasmine Throne (a.k.a. one of 2021’s beloved sapphic fantasy novels with a yellow cover).

(Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

The Dragon Promise by Elizabeth Lim — August 30, the follow-up to Six Crimson Cranes releases.

Soul Taken by Patricia Briggs — August 23, the fifth book in this series releases.

A Venom Dark and Sweet by Judy I. Lin — August 23, book two of the Book of Tea series releases. I missed A Magic Steeped in Poison in March, so don’t let book two slip from you, too!

September

(Tordotcom)

Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir — September 13, book three of The Locked Tomb saga releases.

Soul of the Deep by Natasha Bowen — September 27, the sequel to the Skin of the Sea (yes, from the November 2021 TMS Bookclub) releases.

