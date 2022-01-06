All the 2022 Book Sequels & Additions We’re Most Excited About (Part 1)

There’s nothing more frustrating than finishing an adventurous story that you think is a standalone title, only to realize that it’s a part of a series that’s still ongoing, so you have to wait for the next installment. (Especially in the last few years, where time appeared to move so slowly.) Luckily, the start of a new year also means we’re all that much closer to continuing our new favorite series.

Highlighting these sequels, prequels, and companions doesn’t really work for The Mary Sue Bookclub because we want to just dive right in without feeling we need to find “book one” or a whole series first. So, we’ve gathered some of our highly anticipated titles continuing an already established story that (pending any delays) will release in the next five months of 2022 to celebrate now!

Instead of giving much of the plot, we’ll give you limited information about the book (like the genre) in case you want to get into the series or need a slight point in the right direction. Here are some of the many book sequels, additions, and more releasing sooner than you think:

January & February

Ashes of Gold by J. Elle — January 11, the sequel to J. Elle’s fantasy Wings of Ebony releases. Set in both Houston and the hidden world of Ghizon, Ashes of Gold will complete the Wings of Ebony duology.

Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor — January 18, SFF writer Nnedi Okorafor will release her third novel in her adventure series, Nsibidi Script. The first two novels were Akata Witch and Akata Warrior.

Loveboat Reunion by Abigail Hing Wen — January 25, Wen’s followup to the YA romance hit Loveboat, Taipei arrives. This time, instead of Ever Wong being the focus of the novel, it’s book one side characters Sophie and Xavier.

Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala — Releasing February 8, this book takes place around two months after the events of Manansala’s debut book Arsenic and Adobo. If book two in the Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery series is anything like book one, we’ll get both a deliciously drama-filled murder mystery, and easy-to-follow (I mean it—I even made one myself) Filipinx dishes.

Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi — February 15, Emezi’s Bitter will serve as a companion novel to their 2019 critically acclaimed YA fantasy novel Pet. They’re releasing three books this year, with Bitter being the only sequel.

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James — February 15, book two of the Dark Star trilogy releases. James’ historical fantasy comes after the 2019 National Book Award finalist Black Leopard, Red Wolf.

March & April

The River of Silver: Tales from the Daevabad Trilogy by S. A. Chakraborty — March 1, this companion book to the Daevabad Trilogy (one of my favorite fantasy series) releases in audiobook format. Classically trained theater actress Soneela Nankani has returned to narrate. The print edition of this book will come later in 2022.

Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak by Charlie Jane Anders — April 5, the YA sci-fi adventure and followup to Victories Greater Than Death releases. Set against the backdrop of an intergalactic war, both books are under the Unstoppable series.

To Marry and to Meddle by Martha Wells — April 5, book three of The Regency Vows releases, perfect for those looking for a early 1800s marriage of convenience trope. The books are unconnected enough to enjoy out of order, but if you do want to read them in order, start with To Have and to Hoax, and then To Love and to Loathe.

Fevered Star, 2 by Rebecca Roanhorse — April 19, the sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed works of epic fantasy of 2020 (Black Sun) releases. Fevered Star serves as the second novel in the Earth and Sky Trilogy.

The Jade Setter of Jalaoon by Fonda Lee — April 30, Fonda Lee is releasing a standalone prequel novella to the Green Bone Saga (Jade City, Jade War, and Jade Legacy). Pre-orders for the deluxe hardcover and e-book open on January 10 through Subterranean Press.

May

Seasonal Fears by Seanan McGuire — May 3, the companion to McGuire’s bestselling and Locus Award-winning novel Middlegame releases. Even with a less eerie cover, expect this to be no less a gruesome than Middlegame.

Empress Crowned in Red by Ciannon Smart — May 10, the sequel to the Jamaican-inspired dark fantasy Witches Steeped in Gold releases, and the real war begins. Continue to create a barrier between you and your favorite character because the author is already apologizing for “deaths. so many.”

The Merciless Ones by Namina Forna — May 31, a whole shelf of sequels releases, including book two of The Gilded Ones series. Taking place six months since the events of The Gilded Ones, The Merciless Ones continues the mythical epic.

Amari and the Great Game by B.B. Alston — May 31, book two of the (middle grade) Supernatural Investigation series begins with another summer for Amari Peters. Amari turns down the opportunity to lead in favor of a less eventful summer. However, that backfires, leading to the start of a Great Game to find the Night Brothers’ successor.

The Fae Keeper by R.E. Edgmon — May 31, the sequel to the queer fantasy The Witch King releases. This book will conclude the YA duology.

