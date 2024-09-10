‘Slow Horses’ is the best series out there because it’s fast

Everyone’s favorite “losers, misfits, and boozers” are back, as the Gary Oldman-led Slow Horses returns to Apple TV+ with a season 4. Spook Street is off to a start worthy of its predecessors, even exceeding them with a perfect 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Recommended Videos

The series, based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels about the ragtag team of castaways from British Intelligence wants us to think the slow horses are failures. And maybe they are. Yet over the past three seasons, they’ve managed to thwart enemies that even their shinier MI5 counterparts would’ve struggled with.

(Apple TV+)

Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, and more injects some fresh blood into this season with a couple of new characters, including Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian and Tom Brooke as J. K. Coe, the new slow horses to join the crew; Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness, a former CIA operative; James Callis as Claude Whelan, the surprising new First Desk of MI5; and Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte, the new straight-shooting Head of the Dogs.

Series 4 begins with a terrorist bombing in a London mall by a man identified by MI5 only as Robert Winters. It sets off a chain of events that bring secrets tumbling out that could shake the foundations of Slough House and MI5. Meanwhile, Taverner has been pushed to the side by a newly appointed ‘First Desk, Whelan, and we don’t like him already! And David Cartwright’s (Pryce) dementia is only getting worse, but there’s something more sinister that awaits him. After thinking that he was being trailed, David shoots a guy we think is River (Lowden) because David doesn’t believe it is his grandson. Lamb (Oldman) even has to go identify his body and everything! Thankfully, it is later revealed that River is alive. The season gets darker than previous seasons as it delves deeper into the backstories of some of these characters.

But do you know what the best thing about Slow Horses is, that easily makes it one of the best shows out there? It’s fast, and without compromising on quality.

Slow horses has already exceeded our expectations by getting the most important requirement right for a prestige show right in today’s climate—it’s not making us wait too long between seasons, unlike some others. Season 4 is ongoing. There’s already a season 5, based on Herron’s fifth book London Rules, which has finished filming, and is likely to give us the fiasco that landed Jackson Lamb at Slough House. So all those questions about why he is the way he is could finally get answered!

Knowing that a series 5 is coming is such a relief compared to hanging in the dark about your favourite series’ future. The only wait that does seem difficult at this moment is the one for the weekly episode release!

When are all episodes of Slow Horses season 4 coming out?

Slow Horses has a weekly release of new episodes on Apple TV+ and we’ve got the full schedule here.

Episode No. Episode Name Release Date 1 “Identity Theft” September 4, 2024 2 “A Stranger Comes to Town” September 11, 2024 3 TBA September 18, 2024 4 TBA September 25, 2024 5 TBA October 2, 2024 6 TBA October 9, 2024

Slow Horses is now Apple TV+’s highest rated series, and quite deserving of this honour. At the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards, it has been nominated for a bunch of awards including the Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor, and Supporting Actor, Directing, and Writing.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy