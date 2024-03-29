There Have Been a LOT of ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movies Over the Years

(Warner Bros.)

Ru-oh. And I thought One Piece and Naruto had a lot of movies. But Scooby-Doo? This franchise is in a different league. Whose idea was it to make all of these movies? Scooby-Doo has been cranking out new mysteries since the mid-eighties. I wasn’t even aware of the existence of 90% of these movies.

Recommended Videos

The only ones that really seem to stick in the pop culture consciousness were the one with the Hex Girls and anything with Matthew Lillard. If Warner Brothers were smart, they’d give the people what they really want out of this franchise: more Matthew and more goth hotties. It’s the only financially sensible thing to do.

Just how long has Scooby-Doo been going on?

Since 1969. Scooby-Doo was hitting the airwaves at the same time that astronauts were hitting the surface of the moon for the first time. That’s 55 years. This series is in late middle age. Almost elderly. Our moms and dads were watching this stuff when they were kids.

You wanted all the Scooby-Doo movies? You got ’em.

Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf (1986)

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers (1987)

Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988)

Scooby-Doo! In Arabian Nights (1994)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

Scooby-Doo! And the Witch’s Ghost (1999)

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders (2000)

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)

Scooby-Doo (2002, the live-action theatrical feature starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini)

(2002, the live-action theatrical feature starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini) Scooby-Doo! And the Legend of the Vampire (2003)

Scooby-Doo! And the Monster of Mexico (2003)

Scooby-Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster (2004)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004, the sequel to the 2002 live-action film)

(2004, the sequel to the 2002 live-action film) Aloha, Scooby-Doo! (2005)

Scooby-Doo! in Where’s My Mummy (2005)

Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy! (2006)

Chill out, Scooby-Doo! (2007)

Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King (2008)

Scooby-Doo! and the Samurai Sword (2009)

Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2009)

Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo (2010)

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare (2010)

Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster (2010)

Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur (2011)

Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire (2012)

Big Top Scooby-Doo! (2012)

Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon (2013)

Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map (2013)

Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright (2013)

Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Mystery (2014)

Scooby-Doo! Frenkencreepy (2014)

Scooby-Doo! Monster Madness (2015)

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery (2015)

Lego Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood (2015)

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon (2016)

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown (2017)

Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash (2017)

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2018)

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost (2018)

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost (2019)

Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island (2019)

Scoob! (2020)

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! (2020)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword of Scoob (2021)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (2022)

(Featured Image: Warner Bros)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]