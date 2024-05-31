Hurry to Build-a-Bear if You’re Hoping to Add to Your ‘PAW Patrol’ Plush Collection

Collectors understand that when you find a rare item, it’s best to snap it up quickly or risk never seeing it again. For anyone who collects PAW Patrol merchandise, here’s your cue to rush to your local Build-a-Bear so you can add to your (no doubt super adorable) plush collection before these cuties disappear.

Recommended Videos

PAW Patrol is a Canadian animated TV show for children that premiered on TVOntario on August 12, 2013. The show is about a boy named Ryder and his group of six search and rescue dogs, who are known as the PAW Patrol. Together the dogs must protect the community using their individual skills. Marshall is a fire dog, Chase is a police pup, Skye is an air rescue pup, and so on. Their motto is “no job is too big, no pup is too small.”

Each member of PAW Patrol has specific accessories to match their special skill. They all have a dog house that transforms into a custom vehicle (or pupmobiles), and they are equipped with high-tech backpacks (pup packs) containing tools to get the job done.

Many of our favorite brave furry search and rescue dogs have been featured by Build-a-Bear in the past, but these designs come and go without much fanfare. That’s why we’re listing the PAW Patrol items that are currently available at Build-a-Bear right this moment. The only problem will be deciding which to buy!

PAW Patrol Chase Plush

(Build-a-Bear)

Chase is the 7-year-old German Shepherd who is best friends with Ryder. He’s a police pup, but he dabbles in spy work too. He’s great at sniffing out bad buys, but he’s also allergic to cats and feathers. He drives a royal blue police truck.

You can purchase and build Chase as is, or you can can buy his vest and hat or his one-piece costume separately. Or, if you want to make things even easier, go with the …

PAW Patrol Chase Gift Set

(Build-a-Bear)

This set includes everything you see here, including Chase’s pup pack! Get it here.

PAW Patrol Liberty Plush

(Build-a-Bear)

Liberty is a long-haired dachshund who was first introduced in PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021). She is a street smart city dog who serves as a mentor to all of the younger members of PAW Patrol. She drives a coral-oink scooter with white headlights.

As with Chase, you can purchase just Liberty as pictured here, or you can upgrade her outfit or add a pup pack. Or, you could just buy the gift set!

PAW Patrol Liberty Plush Gift Set

(Build-a-Bear)

The Liberty gift set comes with the entire outfit, but you have to buy the pup pack separately. You also have the option of adding a 4-in-1 sayings recording to your toy; there’s one for Chase available now.

Sadly, Liberty and Chase are the only two PAW Patrol pups that are currently available at Build-a-Bear, though you can still buy a few accessories for other dogs, including Everest’s pup pack and Skye’s vest and helmet set. and Skye’s 4-in-1 sayings. Each Build-a-Bear toy also comes with a birth certificate and Cub Condo.

All episodes of PAW Patrol are currently streaming on Hulu.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more