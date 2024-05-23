How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’

One of the best parts of playing Paper Mario is finding your friends. In The Thousand-Year Door, Mario gets to form a squad that includes none other than the illustrious dino-mount himself: Yoshi. So which Yoshi colors are in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door?

A legendary Mario game gets a refresh

(Nintendo)

When the original version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door hit shelves in 2000, it was a unique and special way to experience the world of Mario. Last year during the Nintendo Direct event, the company announced a Nintendo Switch remaster of the popular and beloved game and showed off how beautiful it looked on a modern game console. Fans had to wait until May 23, 2024 to play the game anew.

Finally the day is here, and players are wondering which Yoshi colors are available.

Meeting your Yoshi Kid

(Nintendo)

In The Thousand-Year Door, Yoshi Kid is a spunky little guy with an attitude and a will to fight. Mario meets him after thrashing enemies in the Glitz Pit, where our resident hopping plumber has defeated almost everyone in the ring. Mario takes a break and rescues a bouncing egg (no surprise there) from a side character who was about to use the egg for hot dogs. Once you’ve rescued the Yoshi egg it has to incubate before it can hatch. So off Mario goes again to fight the next baddie. In this case, it’s the armored harriers.

After fighting the armored harriers, and depending on how long it’s been, the Yoshi egg might be ready to hatch and will do so while you’re away. When Mario returns to check on the egg, it has become a nameable Yoshi Kid who is about to be the most useful recently-hatched baby you’ve ever had to fight next to in a battle. Yoshi Kid pops out and starts calling Mario by his Glitz Ring name, “The Great Gonzales,” which, as usual, gets a chuckle from our favorite rideable sidekick. Yoshi’s humor is not to be missed during this initial meeting. He is always quippy and has a lot of fight in him.

What colors are the Yoshi eggs in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door?

So what color will the Yoshi Kid be when he emerges in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door? That’s something you can choose based on how long Mario has been away after the initial egg rescue from Mr. Hoggle. There are seven possible colors total and there is a related time frame for each color that will get you the Yoshi color you want for the game. Below is a handy chart that will show you the different time frames for each color.

Yoshi Color Time Frame to Wait Green 0-6 minutes Red 6-9 minutes Blue 9-11 minutes Orange 11-15 minutes Pink 15-18 minutes Black 18-19 minutes White 19-20 minutes Yoshi Kid egg colors in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door

As you can see in the chart, there are still some ambiguous time frames within the ranges. Sometimes it’s a gamble even when you are trying to target those specific times. This is tough because you can’t go back and choose another Yoshi Kid: it would require erasing your current progress and starting over. Nevertheless, the risk is worth it! All of the Yoshi Kids are great. Besides, if you don’t manifest the Yoshi color you want this time around, you can just play Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door over again. It’s just as fun the second, third, or seventh time!

