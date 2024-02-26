Skip to main content

All ‘King Kong’ Movies in Order

This monkey sure is doing a lot of business.

By Feb 26th, 2024, 3:49 pm
King Kong on Skull Island

King Kong is without a doubt the most financially successful primate ever to walk the face of the Earth.

Recommended Videos

He’s been around since the 1930s, so he’s established himself as a trusted business entity. And he certainly knows how to choose lucrative collaborators, as he’s partnering up with the world’s most business-savvy lizard in a 2024 blockbuster release. It seems that their previous rivalry was all a big PR stunt, and it certainly paid off.

If you’re interested in learning about the King of the Apes and how he was able to bootstrap himself into stardom during the Depression Era, you’ll want to follow his financial journey by watching the movies on this list. It could serve as a roadmap for your own personal financial success. All you need to do is climb a few buildings and kidnap a few blondes and you’ll be on your way to financial independence. Or jail. But with the money you’ll be making, you could always pay your way out.

So here it is … King Kong’s rags-to-riches journey:

  1. King Kong – March 2, 1933
  2. Son of Kong – December 22, 1933
  3. The King Kong That Appeared in Edo – March 31, 1938
  4. King Kong vs. Godzilla – August 11, 1962
  5. King Kong Escapes – July 22, 1967
  6. King Kong – December 17, 1976
  7. King Kong Lives – December 19, 1986
  8. The Mighty Kong – June 16, 1998
  9. Kong: King of Atlantis – November 22, 2005
  10. King Kong – December 14, 2005
  11. Kong: Return to the Jungle – November 14, 2006
  12. Kong: Skull Island – March 10, 2017
  13. Godzilla vs. Kong – March 24, 2021
  14. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – 2024

And there you have it! Now get out there and start monkeying around until you hit the big time.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue: