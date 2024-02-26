All ‘King Kong’ Movies in Order

King Kong is without a doubt the most financially successful primate ever to walk the face of the Earth.

Recommended Videos

He’s been around since the 1930s, so he’s established himself as a trusted business entity. And he certainly knows how to choose lucrative collaborators, as he’s partnering up with the world’s most business-savvy lizard in a 2024 blockbuster release. It seems that their previous rivalry was all a big PR stunt, and it certainly paid off.

If you’re interested in learning about the King of the Apes and how he was able to bootstrap himself into stardom during the Depression Era, you’ll want to follow his financial journey by watching the movies on this list. It could serve as a roadmap for your own personal financial success. All you need to do is climb a few buildings and kidnap a few blondes and you’ll be on your way to financial independence. Or jail. But with the money you’ll be making, you could always pay your way out.

So here it is … King Kong’s rags-to-riches journey:

King Kong – March 2, 1933 Son of Kong – December 22, 1933 The King Kong That Appeared in Edo – March 31, 1938 King Kong vs. Godzilla – August 11, 1962 King Kong Escapes – July 22, 1967 King Kong – December 17, 1976 King Kong Lives – December 19, 1986 The Mighty Kong – June 16, 1998 Kong: King of Atlantis – November 22, 2005 King Kong – December 14, 2005 Kong: Return to the Jungle – November 14, 2006 Kong: Skull Island – March 10, 2017 Godzilla vs. Kong – March 24, 2021 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – 2024

And there you have it! Now get out there and start monkeying around until you hit the big time.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]