All ‘King Kong’ Movies in Order
This monkey sure is doing a lot of business.
King Kong is without a doubt the most financially successful primate ever to walk the face of the Earth.
He’s been around since the 1930s, so he’s established himself as a trusted business entity. And he certainly knows how to choose lucrative collaborators, as he’s partnering up with the world’s most business-savvy lizard in a 2024 blockbuster release. It seems that their previous rivalry was all a big PR stunt, and it certainly paid off.
If you’re interested in learning about the King of the Apes and how he was able to bootstrap himself into stardom during the Depression Era, you’ll want to follow his financial journey by watching the movies on this list. It could serve as a roadmap for your own personal financial success. All you need to do is climb a few buildings and kidnap a few blondes and you’ll be on your way to financial independence. Or jail. But with the money you’ll be making, you could always pay your way out.
So here it is … King Kong’s rags-to-riches journey:
- King Kong – March 2, 1933
- Son of Kong – December 22, 1933
- The King Kong That Appeared in Edo – March 31, 1938
- King Kong vs. Godzilla – August 11, 1962
- King Kong Escapes – July 22, 1967
- King Kong – December 17, 1976
- King Kong Lives – December 19, 1986
- The Mighty Kong – June 16, 1998
- Kong: King of Atlantis – November 22, 2005
- King Kong – December 14, 2005
- Kong: Return to the Jungle – November 14, 2006
- Kong: Skull Island – March 10, 2017
- Godzilla vs. Kong – March 24, 2021
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – 2024
And there you have it! Now get out there and start monkeying around until you hit the big time.
