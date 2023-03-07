Kang Will Return … Many, Many Times

Kang has now made his entrance to the MCU twice, once in Loki and again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Every fan of the franchise, whether they watch the TV shows or only stick to the growing list of movies, should now be familiar with Kang.

Spoilers ahead for Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The mid-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed that we certainly haven’t seen the last of Kang, as many more versions of Jonathan Majors’ character appeared in the MCU’s version of the Council of Kangs. But how many more variants of Kang are there and why are they so important? Here’s what you need to know.

Who are all the Kang the Conqueror variants?

Due to the unleashing of divergent timelines that occurred when Sylvie killed He Who Remains in Loki, there are an infinite number of Kangs out there in the multiverse. With his ability to time travel and cross into different realities, Kang pops up time and again in the Marvel comics and seems to be set to do the same in the MCU.

In the mid-credits scene of Quantumania, we saw versions of Kang that comic readers might already recognize, such as Victor Timely, an early 1900s industrialist, and Rama-Tut, a pharaoh in ancient Egypt. However, there were untold more celebrating the advent of apparent war, highlighting that we could meet quite literally thousands of Kangs.

In some comic plotlines, there were also amusing takes on the character, such as Kangaroo Kang (which is exactly what it sounds like), and even a Kang who joins the Young Avengers as Iron Lad. There’s no telling which versions of Kang the MCU will adopt; as always, we can expect them to twist the existing stories for their own purposes.

Already, He Who Remains seems to be heavily inspired by Immortus, a variant of Kang who rules over all the other Kangs. However, there are some differences between the characters, such as a closer relationship between Immortus and Rama-Tut and, more obviously, the name change.

Ultimately, the world is the MCU’s oyster when it comes to Kangs. Looking ahead to Marvel’s planned titles, we can expect to see more of him as early as this autumn, in Loki season 2.

