All ‘Justice League’ animated movies in order

Based on the superhero team from the comics, the animated Justice League series first began airing in 2001 after the success of other DC animated shows like Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series. It served as a sequel to those shows, using well-known characters like Batman and Superman as well as introducing lesser-known ones like Hawkgirl and Martian Manhunter.

If you were a child with access to Cartoon Network in the 2000s, this show was probably formative—I know it was for me!

The show’s success led to several animated movies, both those with shared continuity as well as standalone films. DC releases animated movies at a breakneck pace and can release multiple new Justice League films in a single year. This speed makes it easy to fall behind if you’re trying to watch all the Justice League films in order.

You can watch the animated Justice League films by release date or group those with shared continuity together. Both methods have their pros and cons, so do whichever fits your preference.

Justice League films by release order

Justice League: The New Frontier (2008)

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths (2010)

Justice League: Doom (2012)

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time (2014)

Justice League: War (2014)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Justice League Dark (2017)

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five (2019)

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

Injustice (2021)

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One (2024)

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two (2024)

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three (2024)

Justice League films by continuity

Standalone:

Justice League: The New Frontier

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Injustice

Crisis on Two Earths/Doom:

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

DCAMU:

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League Dark

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

DCAU:

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five

Tomorrowverse:

Justice League: Warworld

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three

