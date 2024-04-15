Is it Cake season 3
All ‘Is It Cake’ Season 3 Cast Confirmed

Season 3 of Netflix’s confectionary delight Is It Cake is out, as contestants showcase their culinary talents to fool both the audiences and the judges with an ultimate cash prize of $50,000 on the line.

Hosted by SNL alum Mikey Day and based on the viral internet meme based on cakes dressed up as everyday objects, the show’s third season comprises 8 contestants from across North America. You can meet the contestants here:

1. Caitlin Taylor

Hailing from Maryland, 30-year-old Caitlin Taylor has previously won Netflix’s Sugar Rush Christmas and Discovery+’s Cakealike competition.

Instagram: thesculptedslice

2. Julie McAllister

McAllister is from Charleston, South Carolina, and is known for her ability to bake hyper-realistic cakes. She previously appeared on Food Network’s Holiday Wars.

Instagram: juliemcallistercakes

3. Henderson Gonzalez

The 34-year-old from Orlando, Florida, won the Cake Maker 2023 top prize at the American Cake Awards and has been a participant in season 3 of Spring Breaking Championship: Easter.

Instagram: masterbakerfl

4. Jujhar Mann

The youngest of the lot, 23-year-old Mann is known for his appearance on Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown. He is from Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

Instagram: mannandcobakeshop

5. Timmy Norman

A 39-year-old bake shop owner from Johnson City, Tennessee, Timmy Norman has appeared on Food Network’s Big Time Bake, Food Network Challenge, and Big Bake Champions.

Instagram: cakebudsjc

6. Raina Washington

Raina Washington is from Richmond, Virginia, and is the oldest contestant on the show at 43 years old. She appeared on Food Network’s Big Time Bake earlier.

Instagram: thesweetstopofrva

7. Grace Pak

A 36-year-old New Yorker, Pak has made appearances on Cooking Channel’s Stab That Cake and Food Network’s Candy Land.

Instagram: duchessofcameron

8. Kristen Eagles

Hailing from Woodstock, Ontario in Canada, Eagles previously made an appearance on Food Network’s The Big Bake season 2.

Instagram: thegirlnextdoorbakes

The show also has an impressive list of judges, with the likes of Storm Reid (Euphoria), Oscar Nunez (The Office U.S.), and Lauren Lapkus (Orange Is the New Black) being part of the series. Apart from the host, Is It Cake also has other SNL cast members as judges: Jay Pharoah, Beck Bennett, Taran Killam, and Ego Nwodim.

Is It Cake season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

