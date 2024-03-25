All the ‘Hunger Games’ Movies, Ranked

Hunger Games remains one of the best teen book adaptations in recent years. Jennifer Lawrence made her mark as the deadly Katniss Everdeen which changed the course of many teenagers worldwide and continues to do so.

Recommended Videos

With the latest release The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, we’re traveling back to 2012 and looking at the legendary dystopian teen films. Here’s my ranking of The Hunger Games movies.

Spoilers ahead!

5. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

(Lionsgate)

This film is at the bottom of my list, but really none of these films are actually the “worst”. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 was an excellent film, especially following the events of Part 1, but it can’t top the other films in this list. This film steered away from what YA fans loved about the book, including the devastating aftermath of the death of Katniss’s sister Primrose. The build-up to this film was met with slight disappointment and overall fans were upset not only at the series ending but the anticlimactic movie.

4. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

(Lionsgate)

Let’s be honest, I wasn’t expecting much from this prequel. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was met with mixed reviews and it’s easy to see why. This movie became an almost musical which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially given Rachel Zegler’s phenomenal voice as Lucy Gray, but it wasn’t what every fan was looking for. Focusing on a young Cornelius Snow was a controversial choice but Tom Blythe’s portrayal of the deranged Snow we know and loathe was surprisingly good. You can see his slow descent into madness and I loved every minute.

3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

(Lionsgate)

A first part of a film’s finale is usually boring and slow-paced, but this movie’s intensity kept me on the edge of my seat throughout. Many fans (including myself) shed a few tears at seeing Peeta turn into the hollow shell of his former self. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 was breathtaking and raw, showing Katniss’ extreme PTSD due to the years of fighting for her life and her heartbreak over seeing her true love Peeta kidnapped by the Capitol.

2. The Hunger Games (2012)

(Lionsgate)

If you can make it through the first Hunger Games without crying, I don’t understand how. Rue’s death alone is enough to make anyone sob. For an introduction to a film franchise, The Hunger Games stands the test of time. The intensity, the action, and the romance come together as a killer combination. Having a badass female protagonist like Katniss Everdeen grace my screen was truly incredible for my younger self and for many young audiences. Katniss was an inspiring character and this first film made me fall in love with her character and the universe as a whole.

1. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

(Lionsgate)

Things truly kick off in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire! We’re introduced to everyone’s most beloved character Finnick (Sam Claflin) as all former champions of the deadly games hosted by the Capitol are forced to face each other again in another legendary battle to the death. We see more politics between Katniss and the world as she has to face more foes than those in the arena. Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) face the games again, but this time they are even more united and will do anything to ensure their love survives the evil Capitol.

(featured image: Lionsgate)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]