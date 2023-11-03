All ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Movies in Order

Spooky-themed animation for kids is one of the best genres out there. The Hotel Transylvania series keeps up that grand tradition while adding in comedy.

Out of all the spooky stuff out there for families and kids, the Hotel Transylvania movies are enjoyable for all ages. The premise is that monsters need a haven for their vacations. I mean, we all deserve a safe space. Dracula (Adam Sandler) opens Hotel Transylvania for all monsters, but most importantly, to keep his daughter, Mavis, protected. As a result, Mavis (Selena Gomez) grows up in every spooky lover’s dream world—a castle full of monsters. However, she wants to see more of the world and is especially interested in humans.

If you want to check out the movies, you definitely need to watch them in the right order to understand the full story.

The Hotel Transylvania movies in order

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Hotel Transylvania (2012): Jonathan (Andy Samberg) is a go-with-the-flow human who accidentally stumbles across Hotel Transylvania. He thinks it is a secluded spot for fancy Europeans. After realizing who the hotel is really for, he disguises himself as a monster. He helps plan Mavis’ 118th birthday party and falls in love with the adorable vampire lady.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015): Mavis and Johnny get married at the beginning of the movie, and it isn’t long before they have a baby, Dennis. As Dennis gets older, Dracula worries his grandchild won’t be a monster and the young family will have to move to the human world. Even though it’s the second movie in the series, it is my favorite.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018): Mavis decides even Dracula needs a holiday. She sets the family up with a vacation on a cruise ship, far from the hotel. For the first time since Mavis’s mother died, Dracula starts to have feelings for someone. Unfortunately for him, she is part of the famed Van Helsing vampire hunter family.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022): The “Monsterfication Ray” turns everyone into their opposite form. This means all the monsters are now humans. Which is, understandably, really awful for them. However, Johnny’s transformation into a monster is much more enjoyable for him. In the end, they all must work together to find a cure before the transformation is irreversible.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

