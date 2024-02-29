Just How Many Books Has Harlan Coben Written Exactly?
Harlan Coben is an international man of mystery novels. One of the most mysterious in the game! A bigger enigma than how those Willy’s Chocolate Experience people thought that they were gonna make any money throwing a few streamers over an unfinished warehouse and calling it a family-friendly attraction.
What’s ol’ Coben known for?
Harlan Coben is perhaps best known for his Myron Bolitar mystery novel series. What are they about? Unsurprisingly: a dude named Myron Bolitar. But Myron ain’t just any dude. He’s a former pro basketball player than now works for an agency representing athletes and celebrities. He’ll do anything for his clients, including pull them out of sticky sex/murder/blackmail plots!
Coben is also known for his massive five-year deal with Netflix to adapt 14 of his books. Here are all of Coban’s books that Netflix might choose to pull from:
Myron Bolitar Series:
- Deal Breaker (1995)
- Drop Shot (1996)
- Fade Away (1996)
- Back Spin (1997)
- One False Move (1998)
- The Final Detail (1999)
- Darkest Fear (2000)
- Promise Me (2006)
- Long Lost (2009)
- Live Wire (2011)
- Home (2016)
- Think Twice (2024)
Mickey Bolitar Series:
- Shelter (2011)
- Seconds Away (2012)
- Found (2014)
Windsor Horne Lockwood III Series:
- Win (2021)
Wilde Series:
- The Boy from the Woods (2020)
- The Match (2022)
Standalone Novels:
- Play Dead (1990)
- Miracle Cure (1991)
- Tell No One (2001)
- Gone for Good (2002)
- No Second Chance (2003)
- Just One Look (2004)
- The Innocent (2005)
- The Woods (2007)
- Hold Tight (2008)
- Caught (2010)
- Stay Close (2012)
- Six Years (2013)
- Missing You (2014)
- The Stranger (2015)
- Fool Me Once (2016)
- Don’t Let Go (2017)
- Run Away (2019)
- I Will Find You (2023)
