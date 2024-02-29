Just How Many Books Has Harlan Coben Written Exactly?

Harlan Coben is an international man of mystery novels. One of the most mysterious in the game! A bigger enigma than how those Willy’s Chocolate Experience people thought that they were gonna make any money throwing a few streamers over an unfinished warehouse and calling it a family-friendly attraction.

Recommended Videos

What’s ol’ Coben known for?

Harlan Coben is perhaps best known for his Myron Bolitar mystery novel series. What are they about? Unsurprisingly: a dude named Myron Bolitar. But Myron ain’t just any dude. He’s a former pro basketball player than now works for an agency representing athletes and celebrities. He’ll do anything for his clients, including pull them out of sticky sex/murder/blackmail plots!

Coben is also known for his massive five-year deal with Netflix to adapt 14 of his books. Here are all of Coban’s books that Netflix might choose to pull from:

Myron Bolitar Series:

Deal Breaker (1995)

Drop Shot (1996)

Fade Away (1996)

Back Spin (1997)

One False Move (1998)

The Final Detail (1999)

Darkest Fear (2000)

Promise Me (2006)

Long Lost (2009)

Live Wire (2011)

Home (2016)

Think Twice (2024)

Mickey Bolitar Series:

Shelter (2011)

Seconds Away (2012)

Found (2014)

Windsor Horne Lockwood III Series:

Win (2021)

Wilde Series:

The Boy from the Woods (2020)

The Match (2022)

Standalone Novels:

Play Dead (1990)

Miracle Cure (1991)

Tell No One (2001)

Gone for Good (2002)

No Second Chance (2003)

Just One Look (2004)

The Innocent (2005)

The Woods (2007)

Hold Tight (2008)

Caught (2010)

Stay Close (2012)

Six Years (2013)

Missing You (2014)

The Stranger (2015)

Fool Me Once (2016)

Don’t Let Go (2017)

Run Away (2019)

I Will Find You (2023)

(featured image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]