Fancy a Thanksgiving ‘Friends’ Marathon? We’ve Got You Covered

Some of the best episodes of NBC’s megahit sitcom Friends were Thanksgiving-themed. As we approach the big turkey day, we made a handy list so you can stream every Thanksgiving episode.

Growing up with Friends means the show will always have a special place in my heart. Not all the characters are equally loveable, and some of the bits have aged poorly. However, Monica (Courtney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Anniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt Leblanc), Ross (David Schwimmer), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) still live rent-free in my head.

The Thanksgiving episodes, in particular, are some of the best the show has ever produced. Maternity pants will forever be known as “Thanksgiving pants” ever since Joey wore Phoebe’s maternity pants so he could eat more holiday food. On Thanksgiving, our favorite friends played football, wore turkeys on their heads, and got their feelings about Rachel out on the table.

I know you want to revisit all these great stories, so here is the list of every Friends Thanksgiving episode, in order.

Every Friends Thanksgiving episode

(NBC)

“The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (season 1, episode 9)—Everyone goes up on the roof to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade, mainly to see the Underdog balloon. Unfortunately, no one grabbed their keys, and they were all locked out of the apartment.

“The One With the List” (season 2, episode 8)—Ross makes a pros and cons list to decide if he should be with Julie or Rachel. Although he picks Rachel, she decides she doesn’t want him after reading his cons about her. Monica is busy making recipes with a gross, faux version of chocolate, Mockolate.

“The One With the Football” (season 3, episode 9)—While dinner cooks, Monica and Ross think they should relive one of their childhood traditions by playing football. Monica and Ross quickly turn things from friendly to scary when their competitive sides come out to play.

“The One With Chandler in a Box” (season 4, episode 8)—After Chandler kisses Joey’s girlfriend, Joey tells Chandler he has to make amends by staying in a box. Monica gets flirty with her ex-boyfriend Richard’s son, but can’t stop thinking about the guy’s dad.

“The One With All the Thanksgivings” (season 5, episode 8)—It’s like a clip show of the crew’s worst Thanksgiving, including one where Monica cut off the tip of Chandler’s toe as a teenager.

“The One Where Ross Got High” (season 6, episode 9)—Monica and Ross’s parents come over for Thanksgiving. The best part is Rachel trying her hand at cooking only to combine the recipes for an English trifle dessert and beef sauteé with peas and onions. Joey’s reaction is iconic.

“The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (season 7, episode 8)—Chandler tells everyone he is allergic to dogs, but when Phoebe sneaks a dog into the apartment, he reveals he just hates them.

“The One With the Rumor” (season 8, episode 9)—Brad Pitt guest stars as Ross and Monica’s old friend from high school. Joey tries his best to eat an entire turkey by himself to honor his family’s legacy.

“The One With Rachel’s Other Sister” (season 9, episode 8)—Christina Applegate guest stars as Rachel’s sister, Amy. Rachel and Ross tell everyone who their baby, Emma, would go to in the event they both die.

“The One With the Late Thanksgiving” (season 10, episode 8)—Phoebe and the gang get Monica and Chandler to host Thanksgiving even though the couple isn’t feeling it. Monica and Chandler make the full dinner, only for everyone to arrive late.

(featured image: NBC)

