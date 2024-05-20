Here’s How ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Changed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Setlist

It’s been more than a year since the global phenomenon first kicked off, but Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is still going strong. Having performed more than 80 shows (and counting), part of the ongoing appeal of the Eras Tour for Swifties has been keeping track of any and all changes.

Though previously those changes tended to be minor (a new dress or bedazzled leotard here, a cut song there) Taylor surprised Swifties by majorly switching up the Eras Tour set list to celebrate The Tortured Poets Department.

Of course, if Taylor structures her tour by Eras, the only way to structure this update is to similarly go era by era. From new favorites being added to beloved deep cuts getting the chop, here are all the changes to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Lover Era

If you’re a fan of cotton candy pop and pride anthems, rest easy—the Lover part of the Eras Tour escaped the TTPD setlist changes mostly unscathed. Swift still opens the show with “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” but “The Archer” has been cut, meaning Lover’s title track now ends the section.

Fearless Era

If you’re a Fearless lover hoping Swift’s sophomore album is getting a little more love post-setlist changeup, I’m sorry to leave you disappointed, but Taylor’s sticking to the status quo. “Fearless,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Love Story” are all still on the setlist, but it didn’t get any extra love, either.

It’s also worth noting here that the order of the eras has also shifted slightly since the beginning of the tour. Originally, it was evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, then Red, but in addition to switching up the songs in each set, Red, Speak Now, and Reputation are the sets immediately following Fearless—with evermore getting a different fate entirely.

Red Era

If there’s one portion of the Eras Tour setlist this humble writer thinks is in need of an overhaul, it’s the Red era. At the top of the tour, the singles dominated the setlist: “22,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “I Knew You Were Trouble” in quick succession before she takes us to church with “All Too Well 10 Minute Version.” It would’ve been nice if some of Red‘s more underrated tracks got some love, but no dice—post setlist update, the Red setlist remains the same.

Speak Now Era

Alright, I take back what I said about Fearless being under-appreciated: If you think the Fearless offerings are lackluster, Speak Now has it the worst, by far. The first album penned entirely by Taylor herself, Speak Now, only got a single song on the Eras Tour setlist, “Enchanted,” when the tour kicked off. Since then, she’s added “Long Live” to the mix a few times, but I’m devastated to report that post-TTPD, “Enchanted” is back to being the only Speak Now representation on the Eras Tour.

Reputation Era

One of the most locked-in portions of the set since the tour kicked off (Swift hasn’t changed the costumes or setlist prior to the TTPD album release) has been Reputation, and the introduction of Tortured Poets into the soundtrack hasn’t changed that. “…Ready For It?” “Delicate,” “Don’t Blame Me,” and “Look What You Made Me Do” are all safe and sound (in the same order) in the Reputation set.

“folkmore” Era

Wait, what? You read that right. Where, previously, Taylor had lengthy sets dedicated to both evermore and folklore (no surprise, considering she couldn’t tour the albums when they first came out), they’ve been the biggest victims of the TTPD changeup. Instead of being two separate sets (one after Fearless and the other after Red), the sister pandemic albums have now been condensed into one era, which Taylor calls “folkmore.”

Sure, some songs had to go, but it’s a bummer to see so many cut from folklore and evermore. Casualties include “the 1” and “the last great american dynasty” from folklore and “tis the damn season” and “tolerate it” from evermore.

1989 Era

Like Reputation, Taylor has continued to keep the 1989 portion of the Eras Tour set on lock, and that hasn’t changed with the released of TTPD. The only thing new about the 1989 era is the costume—”Style,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Bad Blood” are all still in the show.

The Tortured Poets Department Era

Of course, the whole point of revamping the Eras Tour is to give Swift the chance to perform songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and thanks to cuts across the other various eras, the tour now boasts 7 songs from TTPD. Complete with stunning new costumes, staging, and choreography, the Tortured Poets songs featured in the Eras Tour are “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Midnights Era

But while The Tortured Poets Department may be the latest Taylor album (and the reason for the setlist changeup), Midnights is still the era with the honor of closing out the tour. Despite also having a whopping seven songs, Midnights didn’t suffer any losses during the great TTPD revamp. You can still expect to hear “Lavender Haze,” “Anti-Hero,” “Midnight Rain,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Bejeweled,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma.”

