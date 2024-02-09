The Eras Tour Movie (Taylor’s Version) Is Coming to Disney+

For months, fans have wondered if Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour would ever be available on streaming without being locked behind a paywall—and it looks like we finally have our answer, and some exciting bonus content to boot, from Disney+.

By now, everyone who ever wanted to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (and plenty of others dragged along by spouses) probably already has: whether it was in person at a concert, in theaters, or via a $20 rental on streaming. But while The Eras Tour being available for rent on digital gave Swifties the chance to catch their fave in the comfort of their own home, that $20 price tag for a single day-long viewing window is a high price tag—especially if you’re hoping to watch more than once.

Yesterday, Taylor took to Instagram to announce that beginning March 15, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available for fans to stream on Disney+—marking the first time viewers will be able to see The Eras Tour without having to pay an additional premium.

Granted, a Disney+ subscription will run you $7.99/month, but in comparison to the previous rental price, a subscription is well worth it for any Swiftie hoping to relive their favorite Eras Tour moments over again. The ability to stream as many times as you want isn’t the only perk of The Eras Tour coming to Disney+, either: Their version of the film will be an extended cut called (of course) Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

“But wait”, you say, “Wasn’t the pay-to-rent Amazon version an extended edition?” Yes—but this new version will include even more songs that were cut from the original theatrical release. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) (that’s the one on Amazon) included three bonus tracks: “Long Live,” “The Archer,” and “Wildest Dreams.” Taylor’s Version of the film on Disney+ will include five more songs, including “Cardigan,” and four additional acoustic songs.

