A Golden Dragon from "Wings of Fire" roars
Books

Will We Ever Get More ‘Wings Of Fire’ Books?

Jack Doyle
Published: Apr 28, 2024 05:42 pm

If I don’t hear about the release date for Wings of Fire Book 16 soon, I’m going to start lighting things on fire. I will make a bigger conflagration than when I learned that the Yuri On Ice movie was canceled. I’ll use more matches and gasoline than when I heard about the Fallout 4 update. It will take all the RainWings in Pyrrhia to put it my blaze.

What is Wings of Fire about?

Wings of Fire is set in a universe filled with dragons. So people are totally riding them, right? Training them? Using them as a vehicle to claim their royal lineage? Nope. The people in this series are mostly getting eaten by dragons. Fun!

In this world, dragons rule. The continents of Pyrrhia and Pantala are filled to the brim with dragons. The former has seven dragon tribes, the latter has three. Each tribe lives in a particular biome and is ruled by a queen. They interact with humans, but rarely. The series focuses on young dragons contending with dragonic prophecies that they either fulfill or subvert. Many of these young dragons are royal and are vying for the throne of their respective tribes. It’s basically Game of Thrones, except the dragons ARE the Targaryens, the Starks, the Lannisters … you get the idea.

When does Book 16 come out?

Short answer: we simply do not know. So far there have been no concrete announcements about Book 16 of Wings of Fire. The last book to come out was Flames of Hope in 2022, which served as a climactic showdown for the future of Dragonkind. That isn’t to say that the story doesn’t continue … there’s plenty of fan fiction! In place of news about the future of the series, Wings of Fire fans have begun creating their own AUs, some of which take place after the events of Book 16. It looks like my arson impulses have subsided … but just barely.

(featured image: Scholastic Paperbacks)

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.