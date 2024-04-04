Here’s ‘Dead by Daylight’s Full ‘Attack on Titan’ Collection, from Ackerman to Zoë

Fortnite may be the undisputed champion of licensed content updates, but Dead by Daylight, the asymmetrical action strategy game wrapped in gaming’s thickest horror mythology, makes quite the case for a silver medal.

For the wealth of original material that developers Behaviour Interactive put into the game, there are nearly just as many faces from some of the most iconic horror franchises in history, from Halloween’s Michael Myers and Laurie Strode to Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams, to Stranger Things‘ Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and the Demogorgon, all the way up to the recent Slipknot-inspired cosmetics pack.

But perhaps one of Dead by Daylight‘s greatest, most idiosyncratic licensing plays was whipping up a collection of skins from the legendary anime Attack on Titan, allowing human and Titan Shifter alike to join in the Fog-specific shenanigans. Keep reading to see who is included in the pack, and which Survivor or Killer they map onto.

Eren Yeager

It wouldn’t be an Attack on Titan collaboration without including Eren Yeager himself in the mix, even if the meek Dwight Fairfield—the Survivor to whom the Eren skin is dedicated to—doesn’t quite capture the relentlessness of Attack on Titan‘s protagonist-turned-antagonist/force of nature.

Armin Arlert

Armin is here too, of course, as a skin of the Survivor known as Felix Richter. The unlikely holder of the Colossal Titan is much more closely aligned with his Survivor than that of his childhood friend, given that Richter’s lore as a brilliant architect mirrors the intellectual strength that Armin displays throughout the series.

Mikasa Ackerman

Protecting Eren and Armin at all costs includes stepping into the Fog when you have to, and that is exactly what Mikasa has done by mapping onto one Yui Kimura, a Survivor who appropriately flies by the seat of her pants at a pace that only Mikasa could handle.

Historia Reiss

There may have always been more to Historia than met the eye, but her warm, heavenly aura was no façade, and dare we say was cut from the same cloth as Survivor Kate Denson, through whose hopeful animus Historia comes to life in Dead by Daylight.

Annie Leonhart

Stone-cold Annie Leonhart will always be more than capable of running circles around her enemies and leaving them on the ground, even if she’s grown a touch more friendly over the seasons. The equally-athletic Meg Thomas may be more proficient at fleeing than fighting, but Annie would be wise to follow her designated Survivor’s lead in this case.

Levi Ackerman

In Attack on Titan, Levi Ackerman, humanity’s strongest soldier, made a habit out of refusing to die against what’s probably his best interests. It’s perhaps appropriate, then, that the iron-willed Jake Park got the Levi skin.

Hange Zoë

If Levi had a tendency to act against his best interests, then the wonderfully eccentric Hange Zoë made it her mission to act specifically in service of her annihilation, with her scientific fascination with Titans almost leading her to a lost limb on more than enough occasions. Meanwhile, street-smart documentarian Zarina Kassir boasts a similar recklessness in approaching her passion, hence why she wound up in the Fog, and probably also why she’s the Survivor who got the Hange skin.

Kenny Ackerman

There’s something truly whimsical about the fact that a game centered around serial killers doesn’t feature the one true serial killer (meaning one who isn’t also a military-grade superweapon) in Attack on Titan as a Killer. Still, Kenny’s a pretty good match for Survivor Ace Visconti, if only because they both spend a fair deal of time having supremely punchable faces.

The Armoured Titan

Onto the Killers now, where Kazan “The Oni” Yamaoka channels Reiner’s Armoured Titan as he hunts for the heads of Survivors, the imposing nature of the former doing all the justice in the world to the latter.

The War Hammer Titan

As for Lara Tybur’s War Hammer Titan, it’s found a rather uncanny home in Rin “The Spirit” Yamaoka’s body. There’s a joke to be made about how the two fully Japanese Killers are the ones who got skins for Dead by Daylight‘s most prominent anime collaboration, but I’m not sure what it is.

(featured image: MAPPA)

