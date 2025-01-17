All David Lynch films, ranked from best to most best

Ranking the best David Lynch films is a decidedly un-Lynchian thing to do. I can hear Lynch’s distinctive voice in my head saying, “You can’t rank art!” My brain’s fictional Lynch is right, of course. Art is subjective, especially the kind of art David Lynch made: challenging, patient, open to interpretation. Every person will experience a David Lynch film differently, which is precisely what makes them so incredible.

But on the occasion of Lynch’s passing, people will be curious about diving into the famed filmmaker’s filmography. Those who have never watched a Lynch film, or who have only watched the famed TV show Twin Peaks, might be wondering where to start. Diving into Lynch can feel intimidating, from a newcomer’s perspective.

So here’s where I would personally suggest starting. But know that even though there’s a (generally) widely accepted “top three” of Lynch’s films, everyone has their own favorite. Try a couple and see what lands with you.

10. Dune

Dune is often cited as Lynch’s worst film, but I personally have the hot take that it’s not as bad as everyone says. At the very least, it provides us with Kyle McLaughlin and Sting in a shirtless knife fight with each other, which is something I’m very glad exists.

Dune is an entertaining exercise. It’s not every day you watch one of Hollywood’s most unique, experimental voices make his version of a mainstream action film. And yet, since it covers in one film what the new Dune films cover in two, it’s very fast-paced, yet somehow also kind of drags. But that knife fight.

9. The Straight Story

(Buena Vista Pictures)

The Straight Story is probably the most “normal” David Lynch film. Hell, it was distributed by Buena Vista Pictures, which technically makes it a Disney film. But here’s the thing: it’s still a great film. In fact, it has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of all of Lynch’s movies. Granted, Rotten Tomatoes isn’t the kind of source I would put too much stake in when discussing the highly experimental, often divisive works of David Lynch.

This one, though? Just a solid flick based on a true story about a war veteran traveling across Iowa and Wisconsin on his tractor.

8. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

(CIBY Pictures)

Twin Peaks is the pinnacle of American television—maybe even just “television.” It exploded the possibilities of the medium. Mad Man and Breaking Bad wouldn’t exist without it. The show’s influence is still felt today, as recently and profoundly as the critically-acclaimed 2023 video game Alan Wake 2.

All of which is to say: do not watch Fire Walk With Me before watching Twin Peaks. The film is best watched in between the original series and its worthy sequel, Twin Peaks: The Return. There’s a lot of lore here that contextualizes The Return, but it’s not as exquisite as either series. It does have David Bowie in it, briefly and alongside Lynch himself, which is a huge plus.

7. Wild at Heart

(PolyGram)

A romantic crime comedy where the central couple is played by Nic Cage and Laura Dern, written and directed by David Lynch? And Nic Cage’s character very obviously alludes to Elvis and is named Sailor?Say no more, I’m literally out the door already.

Wild at Heart was initially received poorly upon its release in 1990, due to its violence and eroticism. That reception has now be reevaluated, and people now see Wild at Heart yet another pioneering film in David Lynch’s unapologetically strong catalogue.

The vibes around this movie tell you a lot, too. Upon hearing of Lynch’s passing, Nic Cage released a statement where he said he “more fun on a film set than working with David Lynch.”

6. The Elephant Man

The Elephant Man is only Lynch’s second film, but it’s a remarkable one. The Elephant Man feels very Lynchian while also being something of a more “conventional” film. In fact, it was nominated for eight Oscars. Not only that, but so many people were upset that the Academy failed to honor the film’s stunning make-up effects that the Academy Award for Best Makeup was created directly because of this film.

The Elephant Man is a stunning example of how Lynch’s films so compassionately zero in on the humanity of their subjects. The film’s tragically deformed protagonist, Joseph Merrick, is based on a real-life English artist who was exhibited at “freak shows” under the name “the Elephant Man.” It’s a heartbreaking but incredible watch.

5. Inland Empire

(Absurda Productions)

Inland Empire, which released in 2006, is David Lynch’s final film. It’s also highly divisive, largely because the film was famously written on a scene-by-scene basis. Depending on who you talk to, it’s either Lynch’s masterpiece or a very difficult way to spend three hours. As such, I wouldn’t recommend it for your first Lynchian outing, but it’s an impressive staple of his filmography.

Regardless, it’s absolutely worth mentioning that the film is responsible for one of the greatest images of all time, as Lynch made his case that star Laura Dern should get an Oscar with a live cow. (“I ate a lot of cheese during the film, and it made me happy.”)

4. Lost Highway

(Ciby 2000)

Like so many of Lynch’s films, Lost Highway was way ahead of its time upon release and was poorly received by 1997’s critics. But the intervening twenty years have proved them wrong. Lost Highway is a haunting gem, filled with parallel stories and uncertain answers. Bill Pullman plays a musician who suddenly … disappears and is replaced by a mechanic. It’s surreal and uncomfortable in all the ways of the best David Lynch films, the kind of film that is an experience you let wash over you and unpack in the hours and days after it’s finished.

3. Eraserhead

One of the many endearing aspects of David Lynch is that, once he discovered an actor he likes, Lynch took them along for the ride for the rest of his career. Kyle McLaughlin and Laura Dern are the classic examples. But Eraserhead is Lynch’s very first film and stars Jack Nance, who would go on to be in Twin Peaks, Lost Highway, and most Lynch films.

Eraserhead is also, arguably, one of the most pioneering films ever made. It’s uncomfortable, remarkable, and unlike anything else. Just as I know people with framed portraits of Twin Peaks’ Laura Palmer in their homes, I also know people with framed pictures of the Eraserhead baby. The less you know ahead of seeing it, the better. Just know that all the tension has the more bizarre, most incredible release at the end of the film. As one of Lynch’s three inarguable masterpieces, Eraserhead is an experience everyone needs to have at least once in their life.

2. Mulholland Drive

Almost all of David Lynch’s films are haunting to some degree. But if you’ve ever picked up your life and moved to Los Angeles, or even ever thought about it, Mulholland Drive hits especially hard. The film begins with a bright-eyed Naomi Watts, freshly moved to Los Angeles and excited to start her career as an actress. She finds and befriends an amnesiac woman in her apartment, and where the film goes from there … only Lynch could take it there.

Like much of Lynch’s best work, Mulholland Drive is not a horror film in the classic sense, yet you could definitely classify it has a psychological horror film—especially if you’re talking about how it makes you feel afterwards. This film is both a labyrinth and a house of mirrors. Everyone will find something different in Mulholland Drive.

1. Blue Velvet

Blue Velvet is arguably the best entry point into Lynch’s work. The 1986 film is undeniably “Lynchian,” but doesn’t evolve into something quite as abstract as Mulholland Drive or Lost Highway, which makes it a good entry point into Lynch’s work. That doesn’t mean the film doesn’t build into a haunting, surrealist climax. Thanks to Dennis Hopper’s masterful performance, you’ll never think of the muffin man the same way again.

Other than Twin Peaks: The Return several decades later, Blue Velvet is also the only Lynch work where his all-stars Kyle McLaughlin and Laura Dern star together. Their excellent chemistry and performances are reason enough to watch the film, and that’s before you add in Hopper and Isabella Rossilini. Blue Velvet is a haunting look into the darkness behind the crystalline exterior of suburbia. It is one of the all-time American Films.

