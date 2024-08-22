A Chipotle burrito meal with chips and a drink.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Here are all the answers to the Chipotle IQ Test

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 12:02 pm

It’s that time of year again: Chipotle’s IQ test is back. There are plenty of rewards to win and we’ve got all Chipotle IQ test answers confirmed below.

Recommended Videos

Don’t worry, this isn’t a real IQ test or anything, so no pressure. These are largely simple quizzes that challenge your knowledge of various aspects of Chipotle’s brand. There are 10 questions ranging from true/false to multiple choice and write-in. You can find the full set of rules at the official Chipotle Newsroom.

You’ll first need a Chipotle Rewards account, which you can sign up for free through the website or on the Chipotle app. You’ll only be able to play the IQ test once a day, so make sure you’re on your best game before attempting. Those who score 7, 8, or 9 out of 10 on the exam will get 25 rewards points. Those who score a perfect 10 out of 10, and are among the first 5,000 players per hour to do it, will get the coveted BOGO offer for a free menu entree. Perfect score players also have a chance to play one bonus question, which, when answered correctly, will enter them into a drawing for a chance to win free burritos for a year.

Anyway, you should definitely cheat on this quiz because … why not? Corporations cheat us all the time! Here are all of the answers to Chipotle’s IQ test for August 22, 2024:

  • “What makes our guac so extra?” Answer: All of the above
  • “Where is this Landmark Chipotle located?” Answer: Denver, CO
  • “Which of the following is NOT one of the awards we’ve won for our work in sustainability?” Answer: Burrito Enthusiast’s Environmental Award.
  • “In 2017, we made a public commitment to improve welfare practices around Raising Chickens. What did it entail?” Answer: All of the above.
  • “How much has Chipotle helped our customers donate through our Round Up For Real Change program?” Answer: Over $17 Million
  • “How much of Chipotle’s electricity was purchased from Renewable Sources in 2023?” Answer: 51%
  • “About how many people did Chipotle employ worldwide as of the end of 2023?” Answer: 116,00
  • “Our Wholesome Bowl is perfect for people who choose which diet?” Answer: All of the Above.
  • “True or False: Chipotle has set a goal of reducing our emissions by 25% by 2030” Answer: False
  • “How many ingredients does Chipotle use in its core menu items?” Answer: 53
  • Bonus: “How many countries are Chipotle restaurants in?” Answer: 6

With newfound knowledge, go forth and earn yourself some free burritos and sick corpo-swag. Hopefully, you’re one of the lucky few who will score free Chipotle for a year.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson (he/they) writes about media criticism, race studies, intersectional feminism, and left-wing politics. He has been working with digital media and writing about pop culture since 2014. He enjoys video games, movies, and TV, and often gets into playful arguments with friends over Shonen anime and RPGs. He has experience writing for The Mary Sue, Cracked.com, Bunny Ears, Static Media, and The Crimson White. His Twitter can be found here: https://twitter.com/8bitStereo