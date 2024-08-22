Here are all the answers to the Chipotle IQ Test

It’s that time of year again: Chipotle’s IQ test is back. There are plenty of rewards to win and we’ve got all Chipotle IQ test answers confirmed below.

Don’t worry, this isn’t a real IQ test or anything, so no pressure. These are largely simple quizzes that challenge your knowledge of various aspects of Chipotle’s brand. There are 10 questions ranging from true/false to multiple choice and write-in. You can find the full set of rules at the official Chipotle Newsroom.

You’ll first need a Chipotle Rewards account, which you can sign up for free through the website or on the Chipotle app. You’ll only be able to play the IQ test once a day, so make sure you’re on your best game before attempting. Those who score 7, 8, or 9 out of 10 on the exam will get 25 rewards points. Those who score a perfect 10 out of 10, and are among the first 5,000 players per hour to do it, will get the coveted BOGO offer for a free menu entree. Perfect score players also have a chance to play one bonus question, which, when answered correctly, will enter them into a drawing for a chance to win free burritos for a year.

Anyway, you should definitely cheat on this quiz because … why not? Corporations cheat us all the time! Here are all of the answers to Chipotle’s IQ test for August 22, 2024:

“What makes our guac so extra?” Answer : All of the above

: All of the above “Where is this Landmark Chipotle located?” Answer : Denver, CO

: Denver, CO “Which of the following is NOT one of the awards we’ve won for our work in sustainability?” Answer : Burrito Enthusiast’s Environmental Award.

: Burrito Enthusiast’s Environmental Award. “In 2017, we made a public commitment to improve welfare practices around Raising Chickens. What did it entail?” Answer : All of the above.

: All of the above. “How much has Chipotle helped our customers donate through our Round Up For Real Change program?” Answer: Over $17 Million

Over $17 Million “How much of Chipotle’s electricity was purchased from Renewable Sources in 2023?” Answer: 51%

51% “About how many people did Chipotle employ worldwide as of the end of 2023?” Answer : 116,00

: 116,00 “Our Wholesome Bowl is perfect for people who choose which diet?” Answer : All of the Above.

: All of the Above. “True or False: Chipotle has set a goal of reducing our emissions by 25% by 2030” Answer: False

False “How many ingredients does Chipotle use in its core menu items?” Answer : 53

: 53 Bonus: “How many countries are Chipotle restaurants in?” Answer: 6

With newfound knowledge, go forth and earn yourself some free burritos and sick corpo-swag. Hopefully, you’re one of the lucky few who will score free Chipotle for a year.

