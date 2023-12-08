Max Is the New Home of A24 Movies

HBO Max—sorry, just Max now—is the place to go for your A24 needs. In a noteworthy partnership, production company A24 struck a deal with Warner Bros. to bring its film catalog to Max. That means the entire existing A24 film library and new releases will find their way to the streaming platform.

When movies like Priscilla and Iron Claw leave theaters, their first stop will be at Max exclusively. Eventually, over one hundred A24 movies will only be able to stream on Max. If you don’t have Max currently, this deal might be a reason to draw you in. I’ve watched Ex Machina enough times for the subscription to pay for itself. Oscar Isaac is unhinged perfection in it, and I can’t get enough.

Known for its visionary and unconventional films, A24 will get a much wider audience with this deal. HBO Max will also add diversity and freshness to what they can offer customers. It’s a win-win. I for one am sick of hunting around the streaming world to find A24 movies—some of them never even make it to a streaming platform! Since the deal between the companies is fresh, not everything is available on Max yet, so here are all the A24 movies currently streaming on Max.

A24 movies on HBO Max

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2017)

Eighth Grade (2018)

Ex Machina (2015)

Hereditary (2018)

High Life (2019)

The Hole in the Ground (2019)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2018)

Life After Beth (2014)

The Lobster (2016)

Mid90s (2018)

The Monster (2016)

Moonlight (2016)

Spring Breakers (2013)

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Under the Skin (2014)

Under the Silver Lake (2019)

While We’re Young (2015)

The Witch (2016)

There is no official word yet on when the great migration of movies will take place. Stay tuned for more movies as they are added!

