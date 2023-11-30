Alex Rider Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Amazon’s Alex Rider is coming back for season 3 to answer the burning question … what is the most dangerous thing in the world?

Is it The Washington Post Editorial Board and their nonstop meddling in your dating life? Is it the unquenchable wrath of a pissed off Dr. Who mom? It is tornados? Wildfires? Global warming? Mormons who just won’t take “no, now get off my front porch” for an answer? I’m afraid that the answer is much, much worse.

It’s teenagers.

Throughout the history of cinema, teenagers are responsible for untold amounts of destruction. Entire galactic empires reduced to dust. Powerful dark wizards reduced to nasty dried up baby things curled up into a ball in dream sequences. Despotic governments that force children to compete in televised death games toppled completely. All brought low by beings that aren’t allowed to legally drink.

And now, the teenagers have turned to espionage. How will we ever be safe again?

What is Alex Rider about?

Alex Rider is about a teenage super spy who trots around the globe doing whatever it is that super spies do. Supplying weapons to revolutionaries? I don’t know. In Rider’s case, the boy is tasked with eliminating a global crime ring. Has he even passed 12th grade English? Has he read The Great Gatsby? Does he have to be home before 8PM? No, probably not, and no.

At the end of the second season, Alex Rider stopped a network of supercomputers from launching America’s nuclear arsenal, averting global disaster. And this kid STILL can’t buy cigarettes.

When is season 3 coming out?

Like the particulars of Alex Rider’s school/spy life balance, we just don’t know. Season 2 wrapped up in December of 2021, and production of more was delayed due to the pandemic. However, we do know that the series is currently in production in the U.K., and fans are crossing their fingers and toes for a 2024 release.

Who’s who in the cast?

The returning super spy cast members are as follows (secret identities included):

Alex Rider: Played by Otto Farrant

Alan Blunt: Played by Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones)

Mrs. Jones: Played by Vicky McClure (Without Sin)

Tom Harris: Played by Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones)

Jack Starbright: Played by Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Been So Long)

Kyra Vashenko-Chao: Played by Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love)

The third season will feature additional cast members including Sofia Helin (The Bridge), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Kevin McNally (The Crown), and Jason Wong (Strangers). Who are they playing? That’s classified information.

Is there a trailer?

For your eyes only …

(featured image: Amazon)

