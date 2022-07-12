Alden Ehrenreich is poised to join another Disney mega-franchise. The Solo: A Star Wars Story star has joined the cast of Marvel and Disney+’s Ironheart series in an undisclosed role. The series stars Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk) as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates a suit that rivals Tony Stark’s Iron Man creation. Williams quickly takes on the mantle of Ironheart becoming a superhero in her own right. The six-episode series will be part of Marvel’s Phase Four, and is expected to premiere in 2023. The character will make her onscreen debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters in November.

Ehrenreich’s character hasn’t been revealed yet, but he’ll be joining Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Manny Montana (Mayans M.C.), and Lyric Ross (This Is Us). Ehrenreich most recently appeared as John in Peacock’s adaptation of Brave New World and will appear in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in 2023.

We’ll have to wait and see who Ehrenreich is playing, and what his role will be in the Marvel cinematic universe. The series is currently filming in Atlanta and Chicago.

(via Deadline, featured image: Disney)

LOL Twitter is suing Elon Musk. (via Variety)

Kiernan Shipka teases Sabrina’s return in Riverdale. (via Collider)

Millie Bobby Brown will star in a new movie from the Russo brothers. (via The Verge)

The images from the James Webb telescope are stunning. pic.twitter.com/ZyB6XtcIAe — Andy (@_rallycap) July 12, 2022

‘Doctor Who’ star Yasmin Finney confirms her character Rose is trans. (via Radio Times)

‘Our Flag Means Death’ was snubbed, SNUBBED WE SAY! (via SlashFilm)

Thanos creator Jim Starlin looks back on 50 years in comics. (via THR)

New trailer for horror comedy ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ just dropped:

That’s Tuesday, Mary Suevians!

