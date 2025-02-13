‘After all these years …’: A Trump typo hasn’t been forgotten by the internet

Since 2019, President Donald Trump has publicly been making the same mistake. Despite years to correct it, there’s been no change or improvement. In fact, very recently he committed the ongoing faux pas again, so it doesn’t look like things will change anytime soon. What mistake, you ask? It’s the misspelling of a very common word.

President Trump set off (another) big frenzy when he posted that “billions of dollars” were stolen from USAID, “and other agencies.” The thing is, he spelled the word stolen incorrectly. Trump spells it “stollen,” which as you can see from this paragraph is incorrect. It would be more understandable a mistake if it had never happened before.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt, one could say that Trump was in a rush and that’s just how it came out. Everyone makes mistakes, right? Sure, but most of us correct them. Especially after 6 years! How do we know he’s been doing it that long? Well, there’s this nifty little site called the Trump Twitter Archive. This handy tool records all of Trump’s tweets and has been for years. You can simply put a word or phrase in the search bar and it will bring up where and how many that word or phrase was used.

If we do a search for the word “stollen,” how many times do you think it pops up? Not that many, right? It can’t be more than ten. Try 23 tweets found with the word in them.

In May of 2019, he said “they have stollen two years of my (our) presidency. This is back when he was screaming the election was “stollen” from him. He used the phrase “RIGGED AND STOLLEN” a lot. Pretty much every other tweet that had the misspelling in it was attached to “rigged.” How is no one telling him he’s not spelling stolen right? Does he not care? Does he think maybe the dictionary will change the spelling of it and he’ll have been right all along?

Understandably, people are having a good time with this one. The memes are actually quite fun. Here’s one with a Fallout reference, with Vault Boy wearing a dunce cap:

Here’s a fun one with a reference to the classic Paul Simon song “Still Crazy After All These Years.”

It’s come around so many times now it’s practically a drinking game, or at least that’s what this tweet suggests. It’s clearly something people have been making fun of for years.

Is stollen maybe an old time spelling? Could it be something passed down from generations of Trumps as a quirk that was never resolved? Is stollen anything? Turns out stollen does exist, only it has nothing to do with taking something from someone without their permission.

One intrepid X user asked the obvious question: is anyone going to ask him why he on keeps misspelling it? What, and ruin all the fun?

