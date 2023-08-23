After a Few Hours in Jail, Trump’s Campaign Attorney Is Still Committed to the Bit

After just a few hours inside the Fulton County Jail, John Eastman, a former lawyer for Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign was released. Eastman is one of 19 co-defendants indicted under RICO by District Attorney Fani Willis. Mr. Eastman’s culpability in trying to overturn the 2020 election runs quite deep. Some of his charges show the extent to which he tried to deceive, and include conspiracy to commit forgery, impersonating a public officer, and filing false documents. Eastman is clearly part of the larger scheme to defraud the United States and deny our rights to a free and fair election. But this criminal doesn’t seem to see it that way.

Eastman actually gave statements after being released that show he is still, well, drinking the Kool-Aid. In one statement, Eastman said he’s confident that “all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated.” I guess he is confident, if nothing else. I wonder how he thinks this vindication will happen. Eastman is a lawyer by trade, so he must know the case against Trump in Georgia is objectively devastating. However, we also know that Trump allies are not fans of objectivity. Eastman went on to say that he “absolutely” still thinks that the 2020 election was stolen, saying there is “no question in my mind.” Really, dude? NO question, huh?

These delusional statements highlight part of what is so dangerous about Trump and his followers. There is no rationality. There is no truth. I thought maybe formal criminal charges would snap some of these people out of it, but Eastman seems to be holding firm to the lie. How far do these people think this lie can really go without any evidence? I have struggled with Republicans for a while, wondering if they actually believe the crap they say or if it is just political games for them. I still do not know the answer to that.

Trump is narcissistic and incapable of admitting reality. I think acknowledging publicly that he lost is too much for his ego to handle. Why is Eastman still playing along, though? Maybe he’s made a calculated decision that this lane will serve him better than admitting the bulls—t. Either way, the delusion on display shows that Trump’s people—like their leader—won’t be going away quietly.

(featured image: Alex Wong, Getty Images)

