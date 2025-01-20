‘Admit to CHEATING?’: Trump allegedly hints at election cheat with the help of Elon Musk

Donald Trump MAY have just let an oopsie slip during his victory rally.

On Sunday, January 19, Trump held his pre-inauguration victory rally in Washington, D.C. He was greeted by thousands of supporters and promised the American people he would usher in a “new era.” He told the crowd he would “get radical left woke ideologies the hell out of our military and out of our government,” which is code for wanting to suppress immigrants, women, and any individual that doesn’t fit his definition of what a good American is, during his four-year reign of “making America great again.”

If that wasn’t troubling enough, Trump allegedly alluded to how he won the presidential election with the help of none other than Elon Musk and his knowledge on computers.

Did Donald Trump allude to cheating the election with the help of Elon Musk?

During the rally, Trump spoke about how during the campaign period, Musk journeyed to Pennsylvania. Musk reportedly spent nearly two months campaigning for Trump in the state. While he claimed he won Pennsylvania thanks to his campaigning and his popularity, there seems to be another reason Trump won in that swing state: Elon Musk’s knowledge of computers.

He stated, “He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide.”

His statement immediately caused alarms to ring in the heads of many. Why would Trump mention how knowledgeable Musk is with “those vote-counting computers,” and how did that help him win Pennsylvania, which many believed would vote blue during the elections? Many took this as Trump allegedly hinting that Musk found a way to hack the system and rig the votes, causing Trump to win Pennsylvania in a landslide. This was not just Trump complimenting Musk for his technological prowess; many saw this as Trump gloating about the fact that he committed election fraud and got away with it.

“Admitting to cheating a day before you’re inaugurated is wild, but I’m not surprised,” said one X (formerly Twitter) user. Another user questioned, “[Is] he really just admitting to voting fraud?”

However, Trump supporters are trying to silence those who believe Trump admitted to election fraud. His fans claim he’s just “trolling” and are demanding people stop making things up. Others think that people are taking his words out of context and that assuming Trump and Musk rigged the elections is “a stretch.”

We should not be taking Trump’s words at face value, however. This whole situation is extremely concerning. It is likely that what he said about Musk isn’t just a random slip of the tongue. He very well could have purposefully said what he said to show that he does have the power to (ALLEGEDLY) commit such fraud and get away with it scot-free. After all, he was found guilty in his felony hush money case earlier this month and got away with no punishment whatsoever.

As of this writing, neither Trump nor Musk have addressed the situation.

