Adam Kinzinger declares Trump as ‘literally the weakest man’ who ‘always whines’

Conor McGregor went to the White House and it has been a bad time for women in America. McGregor, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2023, was welcomed with open arms.

McGregor posted images with himself and President Donald Trump writing “The days of weak men destroying countries is over! I have complete backing and support of the entire Trump administration! They are the Government of ACTION! A beacon of light for the western World!”

McGregor is Irish. He finished his post with “Let’s go Ireland.”

As if on cue, it summoned Adam Kinzinger. Kinzinger, who has been very vocal of his upset with Donald Trump, pointed out that McGregor was praising a man who isn’t exactly the strongest man who has ever taken office. “Dude he’s literally the weakest man to ever occupy the building,” he wrote in an X post.

Kinzinger didn’t hold back, making fun of Trump’s pants again in the process. “Dude is such a victim, always complains always whines. His pants are hiked up past his diaper top and he even smells like toddler. lol dude,” he wrote.

All of McGregor’s posts about his trip to the White House seem like he thinks he is a representative for the country. The President of Ireland is Michael D. Higgins. Not Conor McGregor.

The entire situation is upsetting because McGregor was accused of doing horrific things to Nikita Hand to the point where she had to have surgery to remove a tampon that had gotten “wedge” inside her on the night of her alleged attack with McGregor. McGregor was posing with Trump, a man also accused of sexual assault.

Neither of these men should be seen as strong men. They are, by my definition, the weakest kind of men around and while Kinzinger’s response to McGregor is funny to watch him taking down Trump yet again, I wish he also pointed out these facts about McGregor as well.

