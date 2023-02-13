Our Fancast For John Stewart and Hal Jordan in ‘Lanterns’

Green Lantern is officially coming to the DC Universe (DCU) in the upcoming HBO series Lanterns. In fact, the series will feature, not one, but two Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan and John Stewart. James Gunn also teased that other iterations of the character would appear, as well. However, Jordan and Stewart will be the lead protagonists and will work together to solve an extraterrestrial mystery in a True Detective style.

Having these two characters work together is bound to be interesting. While both are virtually fearless and served in the military, their similarities end there. Jordan is often bold, arrogant, charming, and incredibly cocky, whereas Stewart is a lot more introverted, reserved, honest, and noble. Getting two actors who can pull off the distinct personalities of the two will be vital for Lanterns to capture their dynamic onscreen successfully. Here are five actors who could play Jordan in the DCU and five who could play Stewart.

Actors Who Can Play Hal Jordan

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion is a name that quickly comes to mind for Jordan, considering he has voiced the character since 2011 for animated DC films. However, it’s not just his connection that makes him a strong candidate. He also strongly resembles the comic book Jordan and is known for playing militaristic, noble, and charming roles such as Malcolm Reynolds in Firefly or Jacques Snicket in A Series of Unfortunate Events. Fillion is also a seasoned actor with a large fanbase who would fit well into the DCU. The only potential problem is that, at 51, he may be a bit old for the role, though there’s no reason we can’t have an older version of Jordan.

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles is another fan favorite for the role of Nathan Fillion. In addition to having the fanbase, looks, and acting skills for the role, his stint as Dean Winchester in Supernatural shows he already has the personality side down. In the long-rinning show, he portrays a character who is smooth, charming, noble, and boasts a good deal of cockiness and arrogance. He’s also used to working as a duo onscreen and knows how to play off of a co-star to create a strong dynamic and performance. Not to mention, he also has experience in DC, as he portrayed Soldier Boy in The Boys and has voiced Batman in several animated films.

James Marsden

Another actor that fans have been advocating for the role of Jordan for quite some time now is James Marsden. He is best known for starring as Scott Summers in the X-Men film series, as well as for his role in the Sonic the Hedgehog films and Westworld. His long stint in the X-Men franchise shows that he has what it takes to shine in the superhero genre. Plus, his diverse resume is a testimony to his versatility as an actor. Not only that, but Marsden has a knack for portraying emotionally complex characters who still come across as personal and relatable to viewers. With his talent, charm, and experience, he’d be a very qualified candidate for Jordan.

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff is a name that has come up when discussing who should portray Jordan. It isn’t hard to see why the name keeps coming up. He is an extremely talented actor who has proved his skills both onscreen and on Broadway. His career is also currently on the rise with his recent appearances in Frozen, The Matrix Resurrections, and Knock at the Cabin. Meanwhile, Groff has shown that he can portray both serious and humorous roles, and his Broadway and Glee experiences will give him an edge in portraying Jordan’s charisma and charm.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell is another versatile and seasoned actor who would make a strong Jordan in the DCU. Powell is most well known for his roles in Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and Devotion. While he hasn’t yet nabbed a superhero role, he has much experience portraying aviators and noble and fearless characters. Plus, he also has the natural looks and charm necessary for the role. His name has actually come up in both discussions of actors who could play Jordan and actors who could play Booster Gold, proving that he’s just a shoo-in for a superhero role.

Actors who can play John Stewart

Wayne T. Carr

Wayne T. Carr is the most obvious choice for Stewart because he already played the role before. Carr was initially set to appear in a post-credit scene in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as the hero. However, the scene ended up being cut due to Warner Bros. having their own plans for the character. Carr, though, shared how he looked in the Green Lantern outfit and has continued to reference the role, showing the passion and appreciation he has for it. It can’t be denied he’s the spitting image of Stewart and has the acting chops for the role. While it remains to be seen if the DCU will bring him back, the role most rightfully belongs to him.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is another strong candidate for the role of Stewart. In addition to absolutely owning his role in the superhero film Black Panther, he has shown that there really isn’t anything he can’t do as an actor. He has played villains, heroes, boxers, lawyers, military officers, action heroes, and much more. Jordan has also played very emotionally complex roles and could very easily portray Stewart’s noble, honest, and fearless character.

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali is a fan favorite for the role of Stewart. Similar to Jordan, he has portrayed a wide variety of roles and proven his versatility as an actor. He is an A-list actor with two Academy Awards to his name for his roles in the critically acclaimed films Moonlight and Green Book. Ali has portrayed very emotionally complex characters, as well as characters who are very reserved, sophisticated, and intelligent. The only problem is that he may be better suited for bigger projects than Lanterns, but if the show could nab him, he’d make an excellent Stewart.

Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes is another very talented actor whose name has been brought up alongside Ali’s. Like Ali, he also starred in and gained widespread recognition for his powerful performance as Chiron in Moonlight. In addition to Moonlight, he has also appeared in The Predator, Bird Box, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Not only does he have the physique, acting skills, and experience for the role, but fans have been advocating for him for the role since as far back as 2017. MTV’s Josh Horowitz even spoke to him about the role, but wouldn’t reveal whether Rhodes was interested or not.

I talked to him about Green Lantern last night. His response was curious… https://t.co/7Dh3PBVYN4 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) February 27, 2017

John David Washington

John David Washington is another fan favorite for the role of Stewart. He has been gaining traction and star power recently with his appearances in BlacKKKlansman, Tenet, Beckett, and Amsterdam. He has already proven his acting skills and ability to play emotionally complex characters with his powerful performance as Ron Stallworth in BlacKkKlansman. Washington has also shown that he has a knack for action films and the roles of detectives or undercover agents. Even Tenet director Christopher Nolan agrees that Washington would be an “excellent” choice to portray Green Lantern.

