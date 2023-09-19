Act 3 of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Rewards ‘Avatar The Last Airbender’ Fans With Hilarious Nod

Let’s not kid ourselves: We’ve all been pretty darn obsessed over Baldur’s Gate 3, and for a good reason. The D&D-style RPG, made by Larian Studios, is filled with so many delightful characters, exciting combat, and a captivating story. As we’ve said before, this game also has one of the best romance mechanics we’ve ever seen in any game.

Among all those high points, there’s also one easter egg that fellow fans of the TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender will want to know about: the cabbage merchant. For those unfamiliar, the cabbage merchant is a recurring gag in the show. His first appearance was in Book One: Water, in the episode “The King of Omashu.” He was stopped at a gate by guards who destroyed his cabbage cart, prompting him to say his famous line, “My cabbages!” Since then, he’s had several more appearances throughout the series, with his cabbage cart meeting its demise at every turn.

This character has since become a fan favorite and staple of the ATLA subculture. He’s even going to make a return in the live-action remake of the show. It turns out that the Baldur’s Gate 3 developers are also fans, as they’ve decided to put him in the game.

At some point in your BG3 adventures, you’ll find a man by the name of Geezer Loryss. He’s located in Act 3 in the lower city, and he’ll be standing next to a tipped-over cart and smashed crate full of cabbages, just like in ATLA. He’ll complain about the thieves who destroyed his cart, and there’s a little something extra if you’re playing a monk. Speak to him with the monk class and he’ll start complaining about how dangerous monks are and how much damage they’ve caused him, a clear reference to Aang from the show.

It’s small details like this that make the game so magical to play. Now, let’s hope we get an Uncle Iroh reference in future updates or possible DLC.

(featured image: Larian Studios/Alyssa Shotwell)

