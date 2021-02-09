comScore Acorn TV's Hilarious Sitcom 'The Other One' Is Now Officially Available on DVD & Digital | The Mary Sue
Sponsored Content

Acorn TV’s Wonderful Sitcom The Other One Is Now Officially Available on DVD & Digital

By Larissa IrankundaFeb 9th, 2021, 2:54 pm

The Other One by Acorn TV

Acorn TV’s The Other One is a hilarious and heartwarming sitcom about what happens when you stumble upon unexpected blessings in the wake of tragedy. When Cathy Wilcott’s father dies, she’s flabbergasted to learn he’s been hiding a secret second family—leaving Cathy with a new half-sister, Cat Wilcott (spoiler alert: their Dad named both of them Catherine).

Now, Cathy and Cat must navigate newfound sisterhood, while overcoming their grief and realizing that they are very, very different people. Things only become more complicated—and funny— when their equally polar opposite widowed moms are thrown into the mix. Needless to say, hijinks ensue.

The Other One initially premiered on Acorn TV’s streaming service on August 10th, 2020, but beginning February 2nd, 2021 you can now own it on DVD & Digital! Be sure to snag a copy for yourself today!

(via, Acorn TV)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Larissa Irankunda

Larissa Irankunda (she/her) is an East African star child and writer based in Brooklyn. Fantasy and Science-Fiction are her first loves, and her writing focuses on amplifying diversity and inclusion in storytelling. You are most likely to find her nose-deep in a good book, or professing her love for Danny Devito and Jeff Goldblum on the interwebs.