Acorn TV’s The Other One is a hilarious and heartwarming sitcom about what happens when you stumble upon unexpected blessings in the wake of tragedy. When Cathy Wilcott’s father dies, she’s flabbergasted to learn he’s been hiding a secret second family—leaving Cathy with a new half-sister, Cat Wilcott (spoiler alert: their Dad named both of them Catherine).

Now, Cathy and Cat must navigate newfound sisterhood, while overcoming their grief and realizing that they are very, very different people. Things only become more complicated—and funny— when their equally polar opposite widowed moms are thrown into the mix. Needless to say, hijinks ensue.

The Other One initially premiered on Acorn TV’s streaming service on August 10th, 2020, but beginning February 2nd, 2021 you can now own it on DVD & Digital! Be sure to snag a copy for yourself today!

