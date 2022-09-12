The smash hit show created by and starring Quinta Bruson as the super optimistic and very green teacher, Ms. Janine Teagues, is just days away, and the season two trailer is here! In case you missed it, ABC’s Abbott Elementary primarily follows a group of teachers working in an underfunded Philadelphia school. The documentary crew is staying around because the very ill-equipped principal, Ms. Coleman (played by Janelle James), thinks any press is good press. Since the last season finished up in the spring, William Standford Davis (who plays the conspiracy theorist custodial staff) moved from a recurring role to a main character.

From the trailer, it looks like this season, we’ll be getting more of the main staff’s home life, including Ms. Teagues. We knew this was likely to happen, considering as Ms. Teagues and Mr. Gregory (Tyler James Williams) obviously have a romance blossoming, but it’ll be exciting to see more of the characters’ lives, especially as Ms. Teagues tries to befriend everyone. Even it if means leading energy-draining, professional development workshops.

For those that haven’t watched the show for some reason, do yourself a favor a jump in before or after watching the trailer. If you have watched it and have already binged the series again, try one of these four shows that have a similar vibe, but aren’t the already super popular old guard like The Office or Parks & Recreation.

Abbott Elementary season two premieres September 21 on ABC and is also going to be available on Hulu.

(featured image: ABC Family)

Here are some other bits of news out there:

The environmental lawyer who was sued $60 million by Chevron speaks out, again. (via Truthout)

The newest U.K. Prime Minister appears to be linked to the BDSM community. (via We Got This Covered)

New Yorkers create art mocking the newest ‘you do you’ masking guideline. (via HyperAllergic)

Border Patrol suspends a West Texas social media account after it retweets racist tweets. (via AP)

