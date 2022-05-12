A Viral Tweet Replaces J.K. Rowling With Cher and the Internet Is Here for It
Cher really does make everything better.
It’s difficult to be a Harry Potter fan these days, chiefly due to the relentless transphobia pouring out of series author J.K. Rowling. It still boggles the mind that Rowling, once one of the world’s most beloved authors, has used her fame, wealth, and influence to spout such hateful bigotry. While most of us in that position would be content to count our money on the private island of our choosing, Rowling has repeatedly shared transphobic viewpoints, painting a target on the back of an already vulnerable, marginalized community. It’s a villainous turn worthy of a Death Eater, made all the more ironic since the Harry Potter franchise is largely about fighting oppression and discrimination. Way to miss the point of your own books, Joanne.
In response to Rowling’s problematic viewpoints, fans have struggled to square their love for the franchise with their revulsion at Rowling’s politics. But Twitter user @linuskarp has offered a welcome rewrite of history, in a now viral tweet where he refers to Cher as the author of the Harry Potter books.
And honestly? I’m not mad about this AU fan fiction take on Rowling. Because why not Cher? She’s got the witchy credentials (see Witches of Eastwick), she’s a queer rights icon, she’s the mother of a trans man (Chaz Bono), and she’s one Tony away from an EGOT. Joanne could NEVER. Besides, unlike Rowling, the presence of Cher makes everything better. Many took to Twitter to
share Cher their thoughts:
Here’s the thing: people are already living in alternate realities. Some folks STILL think COVID is a hoax. Plenty of people believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. And unlike those examples, believing that Cher wrote the Harry Potter books doesn’t harm anyone. Welcome to the literary canon, Cher!
