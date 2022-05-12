A Viral Tweet Replaces J.K. Rowling With Cher and the Internet Is Here for It

It’s difficult to be a Harry Potter fan these days, chiefly due to the relentless transphobia pouring out of series author J.K. Rowling. It still boggles the mind that Rowling, once one of the world’s most beloved authors, has used her fame, wealth, and influence to spout such hateful bigotry. While most of us in that position would be content to count our money on the private island of our choosing, Rowling has repeatedly shared transphobic viewpoints, painting a target on the back of an already vulnerable, marginalized community. It’s a villainous turn worthy of a Death Eater, made all the more ironic since the Harry Potter franchise is largely about fighting oppression and discrimination. Way to miss the point of your own books, Joanne.

In response to Rowling’s problematic viewpoints, fans have struggled to square their love for the franchise with their revulsion at Rowling’s politics. But Twitter user @linuskarp has offered a welcome rewrite of history, in a now viral tweet where he refers to Cher as the author of the Harry Potter books.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint with the author of the Harry Potter books – Cher. pic.twitter.com/KfwqwQBWiY — linus karp 🇺🇦 (@linuskarp) May 9, 2022

And honestly? I’m not mad about this AU fan fiction take on Rowling. Because why not Cher? She’s got the witchy credentials (see Witches of Eastwick), she’s a queer rights icon, she’s the mother of a trans man (Chaz Bono), and she’s one Tony away from an EGOT. Joanne could NEVER. Besides, unlike Rowling, the presence of Cher makes everything better. Many took to Twitter to share Cher their thoughts:

STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION!

here is the real photo of the cast with the author of the books pic.twitter.com/5Isx3DQ1is — ʲᵉ ⁿᵉ ˢᵘᶦˢ ᵖᵃˢ 🍂 (@jesuis_warrior) May 10, 2022

no guys cher really did write harry potter i looked it up pic.twitter.com/shddhB7AXw — ronnor candle (@r3tc0n) May 10, 2022

If you follow her tweets then you'd know Cher didn't write HP books. Because they aren't all in FULL CAPS…. — Stevie AG (@DoogiesOlderDad) May 10, 2022

no one can convince me that cher is not the author of harry potter books.



rowling can suck my floor https://t.co/IN4mwylHs9 — Fantastic Nami (@Nami_oh_yeah) May 11, 2022

The internet deciding that Cher wrote Harry Potter is my new favourite thing. pic.twitter.com/N7cNu1GYU9 — Alphabet Fascist 🏳️‍🌈 (@MvelaseP) May 10, 2022

Alternate world where Cher was the writer of the Harry Potter books and therefore is not a transphobic asshole sounds like a really cool timeline to live in. https://t.co/WBHRjt1EKD — Kat Callahan ✊💙💛 (@JezebelKat) May 10, 2022

Let's just all collectively start saying Cher wrote Harry Potter until the entire world believes it so we can ditch JKR https://t.co/yb2UhGChN6 — erin🌷🖤 (@cherrycliffo) May 10, 2022

Here’s the thing: people are already living in alternate realities. Some folks STILL think COVID is a hoax. Plenty of people believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. And unlike those examples, believing that Cher wrote the Harry Potter books doesn’t harm anyone. Welcome to the literary canon, Cher!

(image: Universal Pictures)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]