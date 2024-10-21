A video of Donald Trump could tease his next career move if he loses the 2024 election

Donald Trump; a man of the people, a real down-to-earth kinda guy who knows how to get his hands dirty – that’s what this recent publicity stunt would have you believe. To prove that he “gets” the working class, Trump spent some time serving fries in his favorite restaurant, McDonald’s.

Trump has a long history with McDonald’s, consuming it, that is. The former president’s diet is feared by dieticians, doctors, and health professionals far and wide. It was revealed by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, that his favorite go-to McDonald’s order was “McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake.” Trump’s love for the Golden Arches went beyond his own personal consumption and was offered as a celebratory meal for certain guests visiting the White House. Won a collegiate football championship? Have a Big Mac.

Well, now he’s getting up close and personal with his favorite fast-food chain. Trump recently visited a branch in Feasterville-Trevose in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, before a scheduled Town Hall later in the day. He manned the fry line and served customers (invited only customers), telling them he had made it all himself and that the food was on his tab.

Donald Trump just served fries and worked the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania



pic.twitter.com/M5o5OM7i4r — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 20, 2024

Less Love, more spite

This promotional move has less to do with love, though, and more to spite his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. It has irked Trump that Harris had claimed to have worked in a McDonald’s during her collegiate years, a point she has brought up as a way to connect with voters. Trump, without evidence, has claimed that this particular anecdote is fictional, calling Harris a liar.

When he rolled up to the McDonald’s branch he told the owner, “I’m looking for a job and I’ve always wanted to work at McDonald’s, but I never did. I’m running against somebody that said she did, but it turned out to be a totally phony story.”

Trump often likes to sell himself as a “man of the people” but let’s face it, he was born into wealth as the son of American real estate tycoon, Frank Trump, who made his son president of the family real estate business in 1971. Trump also received substantial loans from his family, close to a quarter of a million dollars. Hardly the rise of a working-class man.

Many have cited that when he loses the next election, he could consider this a fallback job, but let’s be honest, working in the service sector is no easy feat. The hours can be long, the tasks grueling, the heat horrific, and let’s not get started on dealing with customers. Trump may love McDonald’s, but he would likely survive a week actually working for them – the role would require actual hard work and grit.

