Recently, Japan’s ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while attending a political event in the seemingly sleepy region of Nara. The assassination of such a high profile political figure is pretty uncommon and has deeply unsettled onlookers on an international scale. Of course, even in the face of such chaos, right-wingers will find some way to shove their fists in their mouths, and that’s what happened in dear old France, where the conservatives run amok with nonsense like this:

In a now deleted tweet, French far-right politician Damien Rieu accused the far-left of murdering Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and used photos of game developer Hideo Kojima instead of pictures of the current suspect Tetsuya Yamagami pic.twitter.com/2zpmL5kVnD — Nox Dawn 🐸 (@NoxDawn) July 8, 2022

Yeah, that reads “the far left kills.”

I just. Um.

Okay.

There’s a lot going on here. On the one hand, here’s a bored-senseless conservative douche doing what others of his kind do best: adding nothing to the conversation. On the other hand, he’s doing it as a way of once again pinning the world’s ills on the left, when this murder had nothing to do with leftism in the first place (the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, claimed it was for “religious” reasons). And on the third hand—growing out of his ass, apparently—there’s the fact that he just picked a Japanese guy who fit the description he was going for in his mind, and he figured that that was enough for him to be the suspect.

Yes, it’s incredibly racist, and we shouldn’t overlook that. But as an Asian person, I can’t even be that mad about this blunder, because it’s just utterly absurd. Hideo Kojima was already making a meme of himself on his own time. What are the odds of this buffoon picking Kojima, of all people, to make his shitty political tweet? Trés cool, bonhomme. Trés supercool.

HAHAHA he deleted it but Damien Rieu, the dumbest figure in the French far-right (a fierce competition), tweeted those pics of Hideo Kojima with the caption "the far left kills" as a gotcha under a FI députée tweet because he thought they were pics of the man that shot Abe. https://t.co/cQUI9KZ089 — Lucas Bourdon (@lucas_bourdon) July 8, 2022

At least the French themselves are finding it humorous and deplorable, too:

Il a confondu l’assassin de Shinzo Abe avec Hideo Kojima, le créateur de Metal Gear Solid… ils sont vraiment bêtes les racistes pic.twitter.com/Oddh1gtrs5 — David Guiraud (@GuiraudInd) July 8, 2022 “He confused Shinzo Abe’s assassin for Hideo Kojima, the creator of Metal Gear Solid…these racists are morons.”

And aside from all the giggles and guffaws, I do have to wonder, genuinely, what sort of person hears about a killing and decides this it he perfect moment to lay down a nonsensical “gotcha.” Moreover, I have to wonder how that sort of person ends up in a seat of power, however minute in the political pecking order. Is this what we’ve come to? We’ve allowed the small-minded bullies of our school days to just keep kicking upwards until they’re red in the face? Doing absolutely nothing in the process? Just kicking, aimlessly, as though they’ve never grown up at all, and are truly that oblivious that they believe Twitter, of all things, is where the grand political plays of the day will be staged?

Forgive my waxing; I’m just incredibly tired of being forced to interact in the same online sphere as these jerks. But hey, at the very least, I hope that Kojima woke up leisurely, saw this tweet, and laughed about it. He seems like the sort of person who might.

We love you, Kojima. Yes, those pictures of you are a little weird, but we love them, too.

(featured image: Nintendo)

