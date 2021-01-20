Watch Live! A Quick Guide to the Biden/Harris Inauguration Schedule.

With so much going on today, it’s easy to get confused or tied up on what’s actually happening on the Inauguration Day of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I’m here to help with a quick and easy guide that goes over the public schedule, which includes the swearing in, being escorted to the White House, and the Parade Across America.

The Biden/Harris Inauguration Day schedule is as follows (all times eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrive at U.S. Capitol

11:15 a.m.

Inauguration program begins

National Anthem performed by Lady Gaga & musical performance by Jennifer Lopez

12:00 p.m.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and 49th Vice President of the United States, and the President delivers inaugural address

2:30 p.m.



The President, the First Lady, the Vice President, and the First Gentleman lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

3:15 p.m.



The President, the First Lady, the Vice President, and the First Gentleman receive Presidential Escort to the White House. Instead of parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, there will be a virtual “Parade Across America”

5:15 p.m.

The President enters Oval Office for the first time. Signs executive orders and other presidential actions

5:45 p.m.

The President swears in Day One Presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony

7:00 p.m.

Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

8:30 p.m.

The President, the First Lady, the Vice President, and the First Gentleman attend the “Celebrating America” inaugural program; The President and Vice President deliver remarks

9:55 p.m.

The President and the First Lady appear on the Blue Room Balcony

10:00 p.m.

United States of America sleeps like a baby after 4 years of holding our collective breath

