The Hellfire Club shirt has become a staple for fans of Stranger Things, and now it can also represent our feelings on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. There have been a great many things to come out of Stranger Things 4, including a song that will dig itself into your brain and never release you, but it also gave us a lot of Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) and the Hellfire Club. In the context of the show, the Hellfire Club is a group of kids who play Dungeons & Dragons together, and Eddie is their Dungeon master.

All of that leads us to the pro-choice version of the Hellfire Club shirt. I was just scrolling through my Stranger Things filled “For You” page on TikTok when I saw someone making their own Hellfire shirt, and the “pro-choice” tag really captured my attention. I looked at it and quickly realized that they’d changed the devil imagery on the Hellfire logo to be a uterus flipping everyone off (for the horns, obviously) and, to my delight, discovered that the shirt was created to raise money for pro-choice groups.

Brenna Saturday on TikTok released the shirts to be purchased (so yes, I already ordered a crop top version of this), and they’re a beautiful way of celebrating your love of Stranger Things while also telling the world that the Supreme Court can get stuck in the Upside Down.

“Vecna and his anti-choice minions can’t stop us from organizing to protect women’s rights!”

You can buy the shirt here, and the creator says that a portion of the proceeds will go to pro-choice groups.

(featured image: Netflix)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

R. Kelly is facing sentencing. “The R&B singer, 55, could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of decades of psychological and sexual abuse.” (via The New York Times)

Medieval Times has launched a unionization campaign. (via HuffPost)

“With the White House under pressure to push back on the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, the health secretary unveiled steps aimed at preserving access to abortion.” (via The New York Times)

Rhys Darby is the internet’s new boyfriend. GOOD. (via Pajiba)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

