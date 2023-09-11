Emma Corrin Investigates ‘A Murder at the End of the World’

We love a good murder mystery around here. We also love Brit Marling (we’re still mad about The OA‘s cancellation) and Emma Corrin. And we love a cold, atmospheric thriller. FX has all of those boxes checked and then some with the upcoming series A Murder at the End of the World. Created by Marling and frequent collaborator Zal Batmanglij, the series stars Corrin as an amateur sleuth investigating the titular incident.

FX has released the official trailer for A Murder at the End of the World, the new series from Marling and Batmanglij—the duo behind The OA, Sound of My Voice, and The East. Marling also stars in the series opposite Corrin, who plays amateur sleuth and hacker Darby Hart, one of eight guests invited to a billionaire’s remote retreat. When another guest turns up dead, Darby has to use her skills to solve the crime.

Corrin and Marling are joined by Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Raúl Esparza (who has really been absent from our TV screens for too long), Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Alice Braga (I Am Legend, Queen of the South), Joan Chen (Twin Peaks), and Pegah Ferydoni.

With the plot description, location (the series was partially shot in Iceland), and Corrin’s punky hacker vibe, comparisons to The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo are inevitable. But Marling’s filmography is filled with thoughtful, existential stories that—while often divisive—tend to offer much more than meets the eye. Sound of My Voice and The OA in particular are incredible pieces of filmmaking.

A Murder at the End of the World premieres November 14 on FX and Hulu.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

