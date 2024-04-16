Jeff Daniels Won’t Go Down Without a Fight in Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘A Man In Full’

Jeff Daniels has an incredible ability to embody white male privilege while also not making us rush to turn off our TVs, making him the perfect casting choice for the upcoming Netflix series A Man In Full.

The six-episode series is based on the late Tom Wolfe’s eponymous novel, which was the bestselling follow-up to his smash hit The Bonfire of the Vanities. Like Wolfe’s earlier work, A Man In Full explores themes like social class, racism, politics, ambition, and good old-fashioned greed.

The Netflix adaptation was in the works for years and landed in excellent hands. Writer and producer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Lincoln Lawyer) wrote the script and acts as showrunner, and actress/director/producer Regina King executive produces and directs three episodes. Tommy Schlamme (The West Wing) directs the other three.

Here’s everything we know so far about A Man In Full, including what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and when we can stream it on Netflix.

What’s A Man In Full about?

Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) stars as Charlie Croker, a filthy rich southern real estate tycoon from Atlanta who suddenly goes bankrupt and nearly loses everything. In the newly-released trailer, Croker displays a dogged determination to fight his fate to the death. He’s a tough businessman and an even tougher man. “When people try to take you down, it’s a gift,” says Croker. “I’m tougher than all of you put together.”

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans) joins the cast as Charlie’s ex-wife, Martha. Lucy Liu returns to TV as Joyce Newman, a businesswoman struggling with a moral dilemma tied to Croker and her fledgling beauty company. Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) is Raymond Peepgrass, a low-level loan officer with a penchant for debauchery. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit) round out the cast.

As Charlie Croker, a rude and jocular overgrown frat boy with a serious lack of ethics, Daniels oozes smarm and speaks with a thick southern accent. Netflix’s Tudum describes the character as “polarizing,” reminding us of similarly conflicting characters like Tony Soprano from The Sopranos or Walter White from Breaking Bad. As we watch Charlie Croker fight to save his crumbling empire, viewers will likely either love him or hate him; there will be no in-between.

When and where can we watch A Man In Full?

All six hour-long episodes of A Man in Full will stream exclusively on Netflix starting on May 2, 2024. We can’t wait to see what this high-stakes limited series has in store for us.

