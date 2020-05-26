Things We Saw Today: A Labyrinth Sequel Is Happening!

Making a sequel to any movie is hard. But making a sequel 35 years later to one of the most iconic and visually distinct films of all time? One that starred David Bowie? Now that’s an epic task, but that’s exactly what Doctor Strange‘s Scott Derrickson is going to attempt, as TriStar has announced he will direct a sequel to Labyrinth.

Derrickson, who recently left Doctor Strange 2, will direct a script penned by Maggie Levin, the writer behind Hulu’s My Valentine. Derrickson will produce alongside his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill, as well as Lisa Henson and Brian Henson.

While the idea of a sequel to such a cult classic is a bit daunting, this is a great team, especially Levin, who we’ve all had our eye on for a while. The involvement of the Henson family also makes me less anxious. I hope that, like the recent sequel series to The Dark Crystal, the film focuses on practical effect and puppets instead of CGI.

We don’t know anything about the cast, though I would love to see Jennifer Connelly back as Sarah, maybe as a mom or aunt rescuing a different kid from the Labyrinth. But who will step into the Goblin King’s iconic shoes? No one could, which is why I would really love to see a Goblin Queen.

My pick: Lady Gaga. She has Bowie’s same chaotic queer energy and is a style icon who could deliver some amazing songs as well. Another great actress from the music world with the same androgynous energy? Janelle Monae. She would be perfect. I’d also take Eva Green. If we’re looking for a King and not a queen, maybe … Harry Styles?

Who do you want to see in a new Labyrinth? Who reminds you of the babe? (What babe? The babe with the power!)

Okay, first Kimberly has the … coolest uncle ever?

Uncle: What are you doing during the lockdown?

Me: I’m learning to play piano! You?

Uncle: I built “Gateway to the Imagination” in my backyard.

Me: 🤩😅 pic.twitter.com/HRpxE4oJok — Kimberly Adams (@KA_Marketplace) May 26, 2020

And that’s not all! He has a husband (also named David, which reminds us a lot of Santa’s Husband).

Since you all love my Uncle David so much, here he is with his husband, my other Uncle David, who makes an amazing butterscotch raspberry pudding. pic.twitter.com/fGFdxOgLRU — Kimberly Adams (@KA_Marketplace) May 26, 2020

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed for historic 15th season. (via AV Club)

J.K. Rowling has announced a new serialized children’s story, The Ickabog, to be posted for free then published with illustrations by fans. (via Tor)

The first trailer for Love, Victor is here.

And finally, The Legends of Tomorrow are kind of crossing over with Star Trek? (via ET Online)

