‘A government of oligarchs’: A former Republican tears into Trump’s Truth Social post

President Trump recently posted on his social media, Truth Social, implying that the United States is open to the highest bidder. In his post, Trump essentially opens the door to anyone or any company wanting to invest one billion dollars in the U.S., creating a country fit only for oligarchs.

Recommended Videos

Despite appealing to the masses, Trump is not one of them. Trump is a billionaire, one born into a family of wealth and means whose father was able to give him the millions he needed to start his real estate empire. He has consistently proposed policies that hurt the average American while allowing the rich to get richer. In 2018, under Trump’s administration, a proposal was put forward that would allow employers to legally pocket tips made by their staff.

ProPublica also states it found evidence that Trump “advanced an agenda that was designed to cut health care, food and housing programs and labor protections for poor and working-class Americans.” Meanwhile, he wants to allow tax cuts for the wealthiest to promote business investments. In this recent post, Trump states,

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

This post gives the impression that if you can pay, you can have your way. Trump has already shown little to no regard for environmental issues, consistently citing “drill baby drill” in reference to ratcheting up fossil fuel production. The burning of fossil fuels is the leading contributor to climate change, the effects of which are making themselves known as countries face more extreme forms of weather.

Trump’s creating a country run by oligarchs

In response to this post, former Republican now editor-in-chief of the liberal news website MeidasTouch Network called out Trump and his “government of oligarchs.”

A government of oligarchs that will exist to solely serve the interests of oligarchs while distracting working people with culture wars. Foreign corporations & persons can loot & pollute the US and bypass regs that protect the health of Americans as long as they got lots of cash. pic.twitter.com/CxCRkJTHXY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 10, 2024

An oligarchy is defined as a government by the few, especially despotic power exercised by a small and privileged group for corrupt or selfish purposes. Sounds familiar…

Trump’s sweeping statement about “expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals” sounds very much like he’s giving the wealthy the option to destroy the environment as long as they pay enough for it. The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges of our age, and it is already affecting people worldwide, including in the States. It isn’t just the climate, but trampling over environmental laws has a direct effect on health and quality of life.

When companies abuse the environment, either by releasing toxic chemicals into the water or air or by destroying natural ecosystems, it has a direct effect on the health of those living in the surrounding area. Those people are often in the low to middle-class bracket who don’t have the financial means to fight such powerful companies or adequately cover the cost of their healthcare. These are the people Trump is betraying when he pushes to rush permits, including environmental permits, for companies. It’s quick profit that comes at a cost, and you can bet that Trump and his ilk won’t pay for it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy