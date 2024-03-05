Ewan McGregor’s Mustache Stars in the Trailer for ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’

It looks like Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot mustache has found a new face to cling to, resting upon the handsome punim of Ewan McGregor in the trailer for A Gentleman in Moscow.

McGregor headlines the Paramount+ limited series as Alexander Rostov, a disgraced Russian count sent to live in a hotel attic following the Russian Revolution. Remanded to the cozy prison under threat of death, Alexander befriends a small child and falls for an American movie star, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (McGregor’s real-life partner).

Here’s the official synopsis for A Gentleman in Moscow:

An adaptation of Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy® Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

A Gentleman in Moscow also stars Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, and Fehinti Balogun, and premieres on March 31.

(featured image: Paramount+)

