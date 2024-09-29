Donald Trump dancing awkwardly.
(Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
Category:
News

A family threw their son a Donald Trump-themed fourth birthday party, and it’s as weird as it sounds

Image of Kahron Spearman
Kahron Spearman
|

Published: Sep 29, 2024 09:40 am

In a wild display of unhinged devotion, a family “celebrated” their son’s fourth birthday with an insane Donald Trump-themed bash. Yes, you’ve read that correctly.

Recommended Videos

The weirdest birthday party ever for a four-year-old—as shared (then deleted) on TikTok by Lauren Cleveland— featured an insane spread of extremely typical toddler fare, like MAGA-inspired decor and snacks, all featuring the 45th president’s ludicrous non-sequiturs. Little Tyner got all of these because obviously, a four-year-old child believes that Donald Trump is the second coming. This kid couldn’t possibly have wanted a different theme for his birthday party.

@thephillymallu

Tyner had a donald trump themed birthday celebration #laurencleveland #trump #donaldtrump #trump2024 #birthday #birthdayparty #birthdaytheme #fy #foryou #birthdayboy

♬ original sound – thephillymallu

Tyner got the best snacks, including everything from “Make America Great Again” cake to “freedom chips” and “Dems are fruity” fruit cups. The party seemed more suited for a pseudo-campaign rally than an innocent toddler’s birthday. A life-sized cardboard cutout of the former president stood ready for photo ops, while a balloon arch proclaimed “Tyner’s Trump 202Fourth Birthday”—a pun that most assuredly flew over the birthday boy’s head.

Four-year-olds usually want, you know, Marvel superheroes, LEGOs, or Paw Patrol; but young Tyner’s party centered on what his parents wanted, which is clearly a cult-like testament to Trump. The spectacle raises concerns about the appropriateness of injecting partisan politics into a child’s formative years. Flipping a child’s birthday into a reason to build out what is essentially a weird shrine for unhinged personality cult worship is problematic, to put it mildly.

One commenter quipped, noting the potential long-term effects of early indoctrination: “I’m just imagining Tyner showing his therapist these photos in 15 years.”

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kahron Spearman
Kahron Spearman
Kahron Spearman is an Austin-based writer and a contributing writer for The Mary Sue. Kahron brings experience from The Austin Chronicle, Texas Highways Magazine, and Texas Observer. Be sure to follow him on his existential substack (kahron.substack.com) or X (@kahronspearman) for more.