A family threw their son a Donald Trump-themed fourth birthday party, and it’s as weird as it sounds

In a wild display of unhinged devotion, a family “celebrated” their son’s fourth birthday with an insane Donald Trump-themed bash. Yes, you’ve read that correctly.

The weirdest birthday party ever for a four-year-old—as shared (then deleted) on TikTok by Lauren Cleveland— featured an insane spread of extremely typical toddler fare, like MAGA-inspired decor and snacks, all featuring the 45th president’s ludicrous non-sequiturs. Little Tyner got all of these because obviously, a four-year-old child believes that Donald Trump is the second coming. This kid couldn’t possibly have wanted a different theme for his birthday party.

Tyner got the best snacks, including everything from “Make America Great Again” cake to “freedom chips” and “Dems are fruity” fruit cups. The party seemed more suited for a pseudo-campaign rally than an innocent toddler’s birthday. A life-sized cardboard cutout of the former president stood ready for photo ops, while a balloon arch proclaimed “Tyner’s Trump 202Fourth Birthday”—a pun that most assuredly flew over the birthday boy’s head.

Four-year-olds usually want, you know, Marvel superheroes, LEGOs, or Paw Patrol; but young Tyner’s party centered on what his parents wanted, which is clearly a cult-like testament to Trump. The spectacle raises concerns about the appropriateness of injecting partisan politics into a child’s formative years. Flipping a child’s birthday into a reason to build out what is essentially a weird shrine for unhinged personality cult worship is problematic, to put it mildly.

One commenter quipped, noting the potential long-term effects of early indoctrination: “I’m just imagining Tyner showing his therapist these photos in 15 years.”

