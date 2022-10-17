After 39 years, Peter Billingsley is returning as Ralphie Parker for A Christmas Story Christmas. The upcoming film marks the long-awaited official sequel to the beloved 1983 classic A Christmas Story. Technically, the film has received two other sequels to date, A Christmas Story 2 and My Summer Story. However, A Christmas Story 2 recast the main characters and also wasn’t based on the writings of A Christmas Story screenwriter Jean Shepherd. Meanwhile, My Summer Story was a direct sequel from Shepherd, but the characters were also recast. A Christmas Story Christmas is the first sequel that will welcome back the original Ralphie star, Billingsley.

After its premiere, A Christmas Story went on to become a timeless Christmas classic. The film is revisited annually as it has become a Christmas tradition for many and is considered one of the greatest holiday films of all time. A Christmas Story was written by Shepherd (who also narrates the film) and is based on his semi-autobiographical novel, In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. The film is told through a series of vignettes as an adult Ralphie (Shepherd) reminisces about the Christmas when he was 9 years old and desperately wanted a Red Ryder BB Gun for his gift, but gets repeatedly told that he’ll shoot his eye out.

Now, nearly 40 years later, Billingsley is reprising his most iconic role as Ralphie. It was first announced in January of 2022 that Warner Bros. was officially developing A Christmas Story sequel with Billingsley set to return. The film ended up coming together quicker than expected and is now just around the corner. Here is A Christmas Story Christmas‘ release date, cast, trailer, and more.

A Christmas Story Christmas release date

A Christmas Story Christmas is set to release on November 17, 2022. It will be released exclusively through the streaming service HBO Max.

A Christmas Story Christmas cast

(MGM)

Billingsley will, of course, lead the cast of A Christmas Story Christmas. He has remained active in the film industry since A Christmas Story and recently had a cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Meanwhile, he will be joined by four of his original A Christmas Story co-stars. Ian Petrella will be returning as Randy, Ralphie’s younger brother. Petrella has predominantly worked in puppetry and animation in recent years, with A Christmas Story Christmas marking his first acting role since 2009. Scott Schwartz will be returning to reprise his role as Flick, Ralphie’s friend who infamously got his tongue stuck after being dared to lick a frozen pole. This will also be Schwartz’s first acting role since 2009.

R. D. Robb is set to return as Schwarz, the kid who dared Flick to lick the frozen pole. Robb has dabbled in acting, directing, and voice acting over the years, though his last film appearance was in 2001. Lastly, Zack Ward will be reprising his role as Scut Farkus, the bully who tormented Ralphie and his friends. Ward is a Canadian actor who recently appeared in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Z Nation.

Bill & Ted Face the Music star, Erinn Hayes, has also joined the cast of A Christmas Story Christmas. She will portray Sandy, Ralphie’s wife. Child stars Julianna Layne and River Drosche have been cast as Ralphie’s children, Julie and Mark, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Instant Family and Marriage Story star, Julie Hagerty. Hagerty will be portraying Ralphie’s mother, Mrs. Parker. Melinda Dillion portrayed Mrs. Parker in the original film, but she retired from acting in 2007 and isn’t expected to appear in A Christmas Story Christmas.

A Christmas Story Christmas official teaser

HBO Max dropped the official teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas on October 17, 2022.

The teaser sees a car pulling up to Ralphie’s childhood home and gives an overview of the interior. Fans will quickly spot a couple of A Christmas Story props, such as the radio Ralphie listened to “Little Orphan Annie” on and the infamous leg lamp. The teaser ends with a brief glimpse of Billingsley’s return as Ralphie, with a close-up shot of him adjusting his glasses over his blue eyes.

A Christmas Story Christmas plot

A Christmas Story Christmas takes place in the 1970s, over 30 years after the events of A Christmas Story, and sees Ralphie return to his childhood home with hopes of giving his family a magical Christmas. The film will see him reminiscing on Christmas past and reconnecting with his family and childhood friends. It will also see him come to terms with the passing of his Old Man. A Christmas Story Christmas will be dedicated to the memory of Darren McGavin, who portrayed Ralphie’s Old Man in the original film, but sadly passed away in 2006.

(featured image: HBO Max)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]