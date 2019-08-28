See, See, See A Black Lady Sketch Show Renewed For a Second Season Because They Always Plotting

#ABlackLadySketchShow has been renewed 👏🏾 for 👏🏾 a 👏🏾 second 👏🏾 season. 👏🏾 Mood: pic.twitter.com/uqlVAoF20s — A Black Lady Sketch Show (@BlackLadySketch) August 27, 2019

HBO has picked up a second season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the half-hour sketch comedy starring and executive produced by Robin Thede (The Rundown with Robin Thede) and executive produced by Insecure‘s Issa Rae.

“It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley [Nicole Black], Gabrielle [Dennis] and Quinta [Brunson] have brought to life,” said Amy Gravitt of HBO Programming. “We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can’t wait to see what next season holds.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show has broken new ground in sketch comedy TV as the first of its kind to feature Black women leading the charge behind the screen and in front. It features narrative sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Quinta Brunson. Quinta Brunson has been the clear stand out for me with her physical comedy skills and ability to turn from intimidating to historical at the drop of a hat.

Is every single sketch a knockout? Of course not, but what show has a perfect 10/10 every time. Most importantly, A Black Lady Sketch Show shows range in what it can do and what Black female comedians/writers can do. Just the “Rome and Julissa” sketch alone shows what is so fun about this show—the ability to mix Shakespearian iambic pentameter with Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B stan internet culture is so funny and uniquely Black American.

“Catch these L’s I’ve caught for you”

Plus, the show already has an iconic reoccurring character in Dr. Hadassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman, the Hertep in Chief. I’ve shared this sketch with so many people and now my text threads are filled with multiple “See, See, See” memes.

pic.twitter.com/ubu8xup6f5 — Geek “I have nothing to prove to you.”Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) August 28, 2019

I’m so excited about this news and I’m looking forward to seeing what amazing things these ladies will put forward in the next season. They got Patti LaBelle, the icon living. This means Beyoncé is … kinda, sorta, possible-ish. Maybe.

In their first season, they already managed to feel so fresh and on the pulse despite having been scripted so long ago. But considering most of pop culture is stealing/copying from Black twitter anyway, it shouldn’t be too shocking that by actually giving Black women the ability to create their own stuff it would feel so right. To season two! More herteps, more twerk philosophy, and more homages to classic Black television and icons.

A Black Lady Sketch Show airs Fridays at 11 p.m. ET on HBO.

(via Deadline)

