‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5

The last episode of season four of 9-1-1: Lone Star came out over a year ago, leaving fans with a huge gap before they could return to saving lives in Austin, Texas. The 9-1-1 spinoff debuted in 2020, with one season per year since then. But will the next season be its last?

9-1-1: Lone Star follows the lives and work of fictional firefighters, paramedics, and police departments. The series focuses on the character of Captain Owen Strand, a mirror to Captain Nash from the original 9-1-1 series. Strand, played by Rob Lowe, makes his way from the streets of New York to Austin, Texas, bringing his son along with him. He and his team go about their work trying to help as many people as possible, while also dealing with their own inner turmoil.

Season four saw Captain Strand pulled into undercover work for the FBI, Marjan targeted by a killer, and the shocking murder of Carlos’ father, which put his wedding to T.K. on the rocks. Luckily, the two were able to have their wedding, a lighter way to end a very dark episode.

When will season 5 be released?

(Fox)

The long wait for the next season was due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s Strikes, which pushed the release from its usual May spot to later this year. The next season was greenlit before season four ended, but the strikes put everything on hold, so delays were inevitable. The show has been pushed to the 2024–2025 season, with Fox confirming it will be released in the fall and air on Mondays at 8PM ET/7PM CT. We don’t have an exact release date yet.

The majority of the cast will be returning, sans Benito Martinez, who played Gabriel Reyes (Carlos’ father). Rob Lowe will, of course, return as Owen Marshal Strand alongside his main cast, which includes:

Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand

Jim Parrack as Judson “Judd” Ryder

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland

Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Tomas Reye

Julian Works as Mateo Chavez

Gina Torres as Tommy Vega

Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian

Skyler Yates as Evie Vega

Kelsey Yates as Isabella “Izzy” Vega

There will be returning cast members as well, such as Roxana Brusso as Andrea Reyes, dealing with the aftermath of her husband’s death having seen him get shot; Neal McDonough as Sgt. Ty O’Brien, a somewhat nemesis of Captain Strand; and Chad Lowe as Robert Strand, Owen’s brother.

Will season 5 be the last?

There have been rumors that the next season of 9-1-1: Lone Star may very well be its last, though nothing has yet been confirmed. The rumors came about after Deadline published an article stating that the show may be coming to an end. This was due to a major original cast member, Sierra McClain, leaving the show after some renegotiation drama.

The cast has even spoken up on the matter, with TV Line reposting Rubinstein’s Instagram story on the subject:

“Nowhere in that article stated a certain fate for our show. But one thing I do know for certain is we will continue pouring our blood, sweat and tears into these last few episodes and deliver to you our most special season yet. I better see all of you in September.”

It’s not been made clear yet whether or not the show will continue, but it isn’t looking good from where we stand. Regardless, there is one more season on the way, and as Rubinstein stated, it’s shaping up to be their most special season yet.

